Junta isolates ousted Niger leaders

NIAMEY, Niger -- Human-rights activists in Niger say they have been unable to gain access to top political officials who were detained after mutinous soldiers ousted the African country's democratically elected president nearly three weeks ago.

The military officers who carried out a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum also arrested several former government ministers and other political leaders, according to Ali Idrissa, executive secretary of the Network of Organizations for Transparency and Analysis of Budgets, a local human-rights group. Requests to see them and check on their well-being have gone unanswered, he said.

The junta that seized power has held Bazoum, his wife and son under house arrest in their compound in the capital since July 26. It says it plans to prosecute Bazoum for "high treason" and undermining state security, crimes that are eligible for the death penalty in Niger.

Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for the junta, said in a Sunday evening TV broadcast that the detained officials were being treated humanely and had not raised any health concerns. Representatives of the coup leaders did not immediately respond to questions about whether rights organizations would be allowed to visit or communicate with Bazoum and the others.

Niger, an impoverished country of 25 million people, was seen by many Western nations as the last democratic partner in the Sahel region south of the Sahara desert that countries could work with to beat back a growing jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The United States and France have approximately 2,500 military personnel in Niger to train the country's forces and in the case of France, to conduct joint operations. The junta cited the alleged failure of Bazoum's administration to stem extremist violence with Western support.

Coups are rampant in Sahel, and neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali had two apiece since 2020, but they didn't incur the same international condemnation and pressure as the one in Niger.

"For ECOWAS and Western countries, this coup was seen as one too many," Hannah Rae Armstrong, an independent consultant on Sahel, said. "So far, however, the hard-line response seems to be having the opposite effect and further entrenching the military regime."

In recent days the junta has sent mixed signals about its willingness to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the crisis over Niger's leadership.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to use military force if Bazoum is not reinstated to office and has activated a standby force to restore order in Niger. The junta, which refused to allow an ECOWAS mediation team into the country, said late Sunday that it was open to speaking with the bloc.

But in another statement on state television, spokesperson Abdramane said the new government installed by the junta was recalling Niger's ambassador from neighboring Ivory Coast, one of the bloc's 15 members.

The move was a response to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara's "eagerness" for a military intervention "with the aim of preserving interests that no longer correspond to those of present-day Niger," Abdramane said.

West Africa's defense chiefs plan to meet Thursday and Friday to discuss the coup, an ECOWAS spokesperson told The Associated Press. It will be the first such meeting since the bloc ordered the deployment of the standby force.

A standby force would likely have several thousand soldiers from countries that include Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Benin and Senegal. It's unclear, though, when or if the troops will get sent to Niger.

"The amount of time needed to organize all the elements of the ECOWAS standby force will be shaped by the resources available for the individual countries and the regional body," said Murtala Abdullahi, a reporter and defense and security analyst focused on Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.

The African Union's Peace and Security Council met Monday to discuss the situation in Niger but did not announce any decisions. The council could overrule the West African bloc if it thought a military intervention threatened continental peace and security.

The junta leader in neighboring Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, said Tuesday on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which they discussed Niger's situation and stressed the importance of finding a peaceful solution.

Information for this article was contributed by Chinedu Asadu and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

A man paints a gate in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Niger, an impoverished country of some 25 million people, was seen as one of the last countries that Western nations could partner with in Africa's Sahel region to beat back a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Before last month's coup, Europe and the United States had poured hundreds of millions of dollars into propping up its military. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)



FILE - Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Supporters of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum have pleaded with the United States and others for weeks to restore the democratically elected leader to power. Now they're making a simpler plea: Save his life. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)



Children run in the streets of Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. People marched, biked and drove through downtown Niamey, chanting "down with France" and expressing anger at ECOWAS. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

