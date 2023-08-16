Charged and running

A potentially convicted criminal asks a federal or state court, or the American public, to hold on and hold up, I can't stand trial right now because I'm running for president.

What other defendant would have the unmitigated gall to say or expect that request to be taken seriously?

Could you imagine an ordinary criminal defendant stating this request: "I don't have time to stand trial because I'm running for homecoming queen or king, or I'll be on a long planned vacation!" Imagine an ordinary Jan. 6 defendant making such a request.

Running for president is indeed a privilege and a right, but it's not something someone has to do, especially someone charged with the crimes Donald Trump is accused of committing, unless his ulterior motive is to pardon himself after (God forbid) he wins. Is this a person you would ever want or who is worthy to be the leader of the greatest country, the United States of America?

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock

Attacks nonsensical

I'm a frequent flyer at the Central Arkansas Library System (4,933 items checked out so far), and I'm distressed and angry to see CALS under attack. A free public library is a treasure to be supported and protected. Library employees are knowledgeable resources who can assist us in working through the many mazes in our daily lives. They deserve our respect and support.

When I was a child, we had the duck-and-cover exercises in my schoolroom. Today nuclear war is a much larger threat than it was 70 years ago. Climate change is not going away and it will reconfigure our planet. We never seem to end our forever wars. Political infighting and dysfunction keep our country and the world from addressing the serious problems that face us.

Maybe we just feel helpless or don't believe that dark clouds are headed our way. This will be the future our children will inherit. Attacking one of the really good things in our lives--a free public library--it just doesn't make any sense.

BETTY HUNT

Marche

Covering both sides

I am old enough to remember the newscaster Paul Harvey. He would give a snippet of the news, then he would say, "Now for the rest of the story." Then he would give a detailed analysis of the most important news items.

Today the news on television is one-sided. All day Fox and Newsmax tell you how bad the Bidens are. All day CNN and MSNBC tell you what a scumball Trump is. Republicans would rather be caught dead than watch CNN or MSNBC. Likewise, Democrats would never watch Fox or Newsmax. If we watched all of the channels, liberal and conservative, we would likely come to the conclusion that neither Trump nor Biden should be the president of the United States.

Wouldn't it be wonderful if we had a television source that covered both sides of the news?

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Just a sneak preview

Just thinking that with this terrible heat, it should give folks a preview of a place they don't want to go when they die!

JIM HENNEBERGER

Austin

He should pass torch

We the people may be winning some political battles like in Ohio, but as much as I appreciate what President Joe Biden has done for our country, he is not the right person to lead the Democratic Party in next year's election.

We Democrats are fooling ourselves if we continue to argue that the legal scandals of his son, as well as Biden's age, aren't going to matter to swing voters. We are going to lose. May the universe and our planet forgive us if we do not nominate a younger (20-30 years younger) candidate to lead our party to victory in 2024.

Donald Trump is either ahead or tied with Biden in all the swing states, even Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Biden's approval rating nationally is in the very low 40s or 30s.

I supported Biden for two reasons. 1. To keep Trump from a second term. 2. I wanted and expected Biden to be a caretaker president until 2024 and then hand the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris, or another strong woman leader like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, or the governor of Kansas Laura Kelly, or the governor of New York Kathy Hochul. All four of these Democratic women are strong, intelligent, and tough as nails and will stomp Trump or any of the GQP extremists Republicans will nominate.

President Biden has served his country well and saved our democracy. Now is the time for him to focus on finishing his term next year and graciously exit politics and, as President John F. Kennedy said in his inaugural address, "to pass the torch to a new generation."

PATRICK GRAY

Searcy