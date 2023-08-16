Little Rock city board approves first short-term rental property under new local regulatory framework

The first application to come before the Little Rock Board of Directors from someone seeking to operate a short-term rental property under the city's new regulatory framework was approved during a meeting on Tuesday.

An ordinance tied to the proposed short-term rental property was approved in a voice vote of the city board with no audible opposition.

The owner/applicant, Diana Thomas, is a member of the city's Planning Commission, which gave approval recently despite a recommendation of denial by city staff.

Members of the city board on June 20 approved an ordinance that established new regulations on short-term rental properties. As a result of their action, operators must follow certain rules and permitting requirements.

The total number of short-term rental properties operating within the city at any given time is capped at 500 under the ordinance.

No neighborhood opposition to Thomas' application materialized at the Planning Commission's July 13 hearing.

At that time, commissioners voted 8-0 in favor of the rezoning change, with one member absent and one open position; Thomas did not cast a vote on her own application.





The city board's action clears the way for a rezoning of 300 Springwood Drive within the Birchwood neighborhood from the type of single-family zoning known as R-2 to PD-C, a type of zoning that allows for planned commercial developments.

Visitors will be allowed to stay at the property for up to 14 days and the entire residence will be up for rent as a single unit, according to the rezoning application.

A Little Rock Planning and Development Department write-up associated with the rezoning application said city staff believed that the introduction of the short-term rental property "will be out of character with the overall area at this time."

The write-up said more appropriate locations would be "the outer edge of a single-family subdivision, in a more transitional area, and not in the center of a single-family neighborhood."

Additionally, it cited the fact that the property is designated as residential low-density on a municipal future land use plan.

During the city board meeting Tuesday, Thomas addressed elected officials prior to the vote. She noted that she is a licensed real-estate broker and pledged that the property would be "professionally managed and cared for."

Thomas will reside a half-mile away, she said.

City Director Capi Peck, who represents the area of 300 Springwood Drive on the city board as the Ward 4 director, said she had received three calls from people within the neighborhood who were concerned about the possibility of parties.

Although Peck said she was prepared to vote no on the application, she said she felt better after listening to Thomas and ultimately voted yes.