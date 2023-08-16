Little Rock city board authorizes razing of former police headquarters on West Markham Street

When the city of Little Rock's governing board in 1959 approved construction plans for a new police and courts building, the Arkansas Democrat reported that the "modern facility" on West Markham Street would feature a "white brick and glass exterior."

More than 60 years later, the facility that was ultimately constructed is no longer modern. After serving as the Little Rock Police Department's headquarters until last year, it will be reduced to rubble soon, having been eclipsed by a shiny new headquarters across the street.

Demolition plans for the former headquarters and an annex were given the go-ahead on Tuesday when the Little Rock Board of Directors authorized the city manager to enter into a contract to have the structures razed.

City board members approved the resolution along with other items as part of the consent agenda.

The measure sets a maximum amount of $228,475 for the contract with Navona Construction LLC. (An earlier version of the city board's agenda that was available online listed The Griffin Group LLC as the contractor, and the contract's maximum value as $299,950.)

Removing the old headquarters located at 700 W. Markham St. is expected to make way for a new municipal courthouse that will be built on the site.

The new Little Rock District Court facility will be funded by bond proceeds tied to an August 2022 referendum in which the city's voters approved extending three capital improvement mills and issuing up to $161.8 million in bonds.

Construction of a new municipal court building was one of six project categories voters approved in the referendum.

Last year, police officials officially moved into a new headquarters located at 615 W. Markham St., just a short distance down the street from the old headquarters.

The old headquarters, which was completed in 1960 and has close to 16,000 square feet, currently is empty of police personnel.

There has been no resistance to the idea of tearing down the old headquarters, according to City Director Lance Hines, the Ward 5 representative. Between the mold, mildew and probably also asbestos, "it's not salvageable," Hines said by phone Tuesday.

Hines said he expects the razing of the old municipal court facility to follow shortly thereafter, noting that the building is "in pretty bad shape too. I don't know that it's salvageable either."

"There wouldn't be any opposition from the Little Rock Police Department to the demolition of the old police headquarters building," department spokesman Mark Edwards wrote in an email on Tuesday.

The detached annex is located just north of the old headquarters building and served various purposes.

"A long time ago the Annex housed the Downtown Patrol Division but most recently held the Work Release Program, a small gym for the Headquarters Building, a training room for Communications, and served as a long-term police property storage facility," Major Ty Tyrrell wrote in an email. "The Annex was vacated not long after the Headquarters Building was vacated."

Environmental remediation work at the site of the old headquarters represented the first phase of the planned demolition and has already been completed, according to Jamie Collins, the director of the Little Rock Planning and Development Department.

The second phase is the actual demolition, for which officials sought the city board's approval of the contract that was authorized Tuesday.

A city-commissioned asbestos survey report that was issued in September 2022 identified materials containing asbestos above the regulated limits in both the old headquarters and annex.

The city tapped a contractor to remove all asbestos, mold and other items listed in the survey report from the old headquarters and annex earlier this year, according to a copy of the agreement.