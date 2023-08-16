Little Rock police on scene of Colonel Glenn crash near fire station Wednesday

Little Rock police officers responded to a traffic collision on Colonel Glenn Road, the department said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Police have asked that drivers avoid the area around the 8121 block of Colonel Glenn Road, which is listed online as an address for Little Rock Fire Department Station 14.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said that there was at least one injury due to the crash.

“I don’t know the extent of the injury right now,” Edwards said Wednesday morning.

He said the crash involved two vehicles, but neither vehicle was a fire truck.

“If traveling in the area, please plan an alternate route to avoid traffic,” the tweet said.