Little Rock police release name of teen killed Saturday at Mabelvale apartments

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:03 p.m.
Little Rock police have identified a teenager shot dead on Saturday at a Mabelvale apartment complex, according to a news release posted on the city’s website.

Darrin Williams, 16, was found shot at 3 Richsmith Circle in the Valley Estates at Mabelvale apartment complex, the release states.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the apartment complex located Williams and another minor who had also been shot, the release states.

Williams, whose address was listed in a police incident report as being in the complex, was declared dead at the scene, while the other youth was taken to an area hospital for treatment. That victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday.

Police had yet to release any suspect information in the killing Wednesday afternoon.

