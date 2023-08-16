Officials report threats related to schools in Benton, Sheridan

A Benton man is accused of sending text messages late Tuesday and early Wednesday that contained threats about an elementary school, according to a police news release.

The text messages were reportedly sent around the same time that officials were alerted to a video raising safety concerns for Sheridan High School.

In the Benton case, William Boyd, 61, faces a charge of communicating a false alarm after police brought him in for questioning as a result of the messages, which concerned Angie Grant Elementary School, the release states.

Boyd texted someone who reported that he made threatening statements, police spokeswoman Krista Petty said in a text message Wednesday evening.

Boyd was in police custody during school hours Wednesday, the release states.

Although the news release notes that the case is no longer ongoing, Petty said she couldn’t answer questions about the case — including those about any motive behind the reported threats — without being sure the case file was complete.

Communicating a false alarm is a misdemeanor when no physical injury or property damage results from it, according to Arkansas Code.

The case involving Sheridan High School in neighboring Grant County was apparently unrelated. Officials of the Sheridan School District were alerted Tuesday evening to “an alarming video,” according to a Wednesday statement by Chief Deputy Sam Shepherd of the Grant County sheriff's office.

Authorities determined that the video was “in extremely poor taste” but not a criminal act, Shepherd said, adding that security at the high school had been increased Wednesday.