Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Abby Phillip, a former Washington Post reporter who has hosted the network's Sunday morning political talk show "Inside Politics," will become the permanent host of the 10 p.m. weekday slot that was helmed for many years by Don Lemon. It will be called "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip." "Inside Politics" will now be hosted by chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju. CNN has been in a state of flux since chief executive Chris Licht was ousted in early June, with the network run by four programming and business-side executives. But on Monday, the network made a major splash in solidifying a prime-time daily lineup that has been unsettled for nearly a year. The network also announced that CNN's chief legal analyst, Laura Coates, will host its 11 p.m. weekday hour. The promotion for the two Black journalists comes after concerns expressed earlier this year by some CNN employees that the April firing of Lemon and reports that Coates would lose her temporary host role at 11 p.m. had left a lack of on-air diversity in the network's most prominent hours. CNN also announced Monday that veteran anchor Alisyn Camerota, who has occasionally hosted the 10 p.m. hour, will now focus on long-form projects for the network. These programming changes will roll out over the next few weeks and months, a network spokesperson said.

Jennifer Lopez recently danced the night away at a nightclub in Capri, Italy, where she treated guests to a surprise performance of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." The club, Taverna Anema e Core, shared a video Saturday on Instagram of Lopez belting the disco track karaoke-style as customers and staff members cheered and clapped to the beat. In the clip, Lopez can be seen singing into the mic from her table before getting up and putting on a full show with help from the club's band. After delivering a passionate rendition of "I Will Survive," Lopez launched into an encore performance of her 1999 hit, "Let's Get Loud." This is not the first time a major musician has entertained patrons with a spontaneous performance at the club. On its website, the nightclub boasts of past famous vacationers from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Leonardo DiCaprio and LeBron James.