Entergy incentives

benefit Planters Oil

Entergy Arkansas awarded more than $250,000 in incentives to Planters Cotton Oil in Pine Bluff in a program to entice companies to reduce energy use.

Planters Cotton Oil Mill, Inc., which produces cottonseed oil and cottonseed byproducts, is enrolled in Entergy Arkansas' Continuous Energy Improvement initiative and has received more than $268,000 in incentives from the initiative through Entergy Solutions, a program supporting organizations in reducing energy use, an Entergy Arkansas news release said.

Planters Cotton Oil committed to reducing their energy usage each year in early summer 2020 by enrolling in Entergy Arkansas' CEI initiative, the release stated.

Planters Cotton Oil has avoided 13.4 million kilowatts per hour of energy use since enrolling in the program, which equates to more than $1 million in estimated avoided energy dollars, according to the release.

-- Cristina LaRue

Shinhwa expanding

Alabama parts plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- An auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Alabama to support the production of electric vehicle parts, Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced Tuesday.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.'s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square-foot production building on the company's site in Auburn Technology Park West, officials said. The average salary of workers at the plant will be about $48,000, the Alabama Department of Commerce said.

"Shinhwa's constant growth in Auburn demonstrates Alabama ... is preparing for an evolving future," Ivey said in a news release.

With the new project, Shinhwa plans to increase capacity by expanding die-casting operations and adding associated processes that are required to make control arm, knuckle, carrier and motor housing covers in support of Hyundai, Kia and other automakers in the U.S., the news release said.

The expansion will be the South Korean company's third since choosing Auburn as the site of its first U.S. plant in 2019. The company did not immediately say when work on the project would begin.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes at

878.83, down 11.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 878.83, down 11.84.

"Stocks fell Tuesday as concern grew over the state of the global economy, China in particular, and a decline in U.S. banks after Moody's lowered its rating on 10 U.S. banks while putting larger banks on a watchlist for potential downgrades," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.