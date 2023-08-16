Nowhere but up: Hogs’ defensive backs seek improvement with physicality

It looks as though senior safety Al Walcott is as fierce on the field as he is friendly off it.

Walcott entered his first group media session at the University of Arkansas last week by announcing “Good morning!” to the room of reporters and UA media relations personnel. He ended it by shaking hands and chatting with the media members along with receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

“What you saw is what you get every day, and that’s the thing that has rubbed off on the room,” co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson said of Walcott on Wednesday.

“He’s a kid that makes it fun to come to work every day. … Like, I hate leaving my family to come to work, but I love coming to work if you will.”

Walcott’s first media session came a couple of days after he delivered a resounding “thud” hit to a wide receiver during the first bubble screen drill of camp.

“From our first shoulder pad practice we were doing a bubble drill and I just wanted to set the tone to show the defense this is how we’re going to be,” Walcott said. “This is how physical we’re going to be.”

Coach Sam Pittman echoed Walcott’s theme when asked recently if the Razorbacks had been live tackling at practice that day. Walcott was sitting at the back of the interview room.

“We didn’t have any today,” Pittman responded. “Well, yeah we did. Al made a couple tackles in a ‘thud’ period.”

The Razorback safeties were in need of better physicality, better pass coverage and more togetherness after a rough season in 2022.

Woodson emphasized brotherhood was the most important element he wanted to establish in the secondary in his first season, particularly in the transition from spring ball toward preseason camp. Walcott, a transfer from Baylor along with nickel back Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson, has been an integral part of bringing the room together.

The Razorbacks ranked last in the FBS with 294.7 passing yards allowed per game last season and they lost starters Jalen Catalon, Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher — all portal transfers — from the safety position alone.

Hudson Clark, Jayden Johnson and Malik Chavis, all original Arkansas signees who have played different positions in the secondary, were the key returners at the safety spot. Blending them with the true freshmen and portal additions and unifying a disjointed unit was Woodson’s primary focus.

“I never look back to last year,” Woodson said. “You obviously want to have an idea of what you’re inheriting … but at the end of the day it’s about today and moving forward.

“Coming here to Arkansas, I felt watching film and just getting some history of what went on last year, the first thing was just coming together as a group.”

Woodson inherited a similar scenario at Florida State in 2020 after the Seminoles ranked 119th in yards allowed (276.7) the previous season. In two years the Seminoles dropped their passing yards allowed by more than 100 yards per game, ranking fourth in the country last season with 165.4 passing yards allowed.

Johnson, a seven-game starter last season with two at safety and five at nickel back, said pulling in the same direction is a point of emphasis for the current team.

“We’ve got a thing in the DB room about brotherhood,” Johnson said. “I feel like everybody gets to know each other. We’re all cool and when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. I think that’s a big step that we took.”

Woodson said he is hopeful the new approach in the secondary leads to a closer room and better results.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “It started with … coming together as a group with a lot of new faces in the room. And then just coming together to improve daily.

“That’s what those guys have done. They seek daily improvement. They have a ‘coach me, Coach’ mindset. As long as they continue to come to work every day, we’ll continue to improve [the passing yards allowed] stat for sure.”

Clark, a 21-game starter at Arkansas, including five at the dime and safety spots last year, added 12 pounds in the offseason to reach 188 in an effort to hold up better at safety.

“I think having an idea of being at the position before the season really helped me get to my goals,” Clark said. “I’m still trying to keep my weight up. It’s kind of hard during fall camp. But I think the strength coaches really helped me.”

Defensive backs coach Deron Wilson noted a change in Clark since spring.

“Hudson is playing stronger,” Wilson said. “He’s gained weight and corrected some technique errors within tackling. He’s gotten better with angles to the ball. We always talk about near foot and near shoulder. He’s gotten a lot better with that.”

Walcott, Baylor’s second-leading tackler with 82 stops in 2022, was rehabilitating a right knee injury during spring, but he frequently called out hellos to media members and other passersby. Now he’s doing that good communication on the field.

“When he communicates, he’s loud,” Wilson said. “He’s confident. He flies around. He’s a hitter. He can cover. Walcott, Al, he’s a great addition.”

Lorando Johnson, a teammate of Walcott’s at Baylor, said he and Walcott didn’t exactly plan on transferring to the same school, but he’s happy to still be around the 6-2, 210-pound senior from Wilmington, N.C.

“His personality hits you before anything out there,” he said. “He’s a great person.”

Added Jayden Johnson, “I sit and talk to Al sometimes and I just be laughing. He’s a funny guy, but you can learn a lot from him. He’s experienced and he knows a little bit more ball than I do.”

Walcott, who described his brief time at Arkansas as “amazing,” said his plan is to pass along what he’s learned to the other members of the secondary.

“What I think I can bring to the defense is a leadership role because I am an older guy,” Walcott said. “I understand what it looks like and what it is going to be like in a game.

“So the younger guys, they have everything. All the mechanics, the tools, everything. So just fixing the little things, which is very important.”

Woodson said stacking good days on top of each other after a rough first day of coverage by the secondary has been his aim.

“Ever since then, we’ve stacked good days and we’ve been consistent with doing that,” he said. “Then we said every rep we put on film has to be a competitive rep. If you put a non-competitive rep on tape, then you won’t be on the field. Just putting the emphasis on competing every play and making every rep at practice a competitive rep, and that’s what the guys have responded to.”

Safeties/nickels glance

RETURNING STARTERS: Hudson Clark (8 starts, 5 at safety in 2022), Jayden Johnson (7, 2)

LOSSES: Simeon Blair (11 starts in 2022), Myles Slusher (6), Khari Johnson (3), Jalen Catalon (1), AJ Braithwaite (during camp)

WHO’S BACK: Malik Chavis (6 starts at cornerback), NB Jaylen Lewis

WHO’S NEW: NB Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson (12 starts at Baylor), RJ Johnson, TJ Metcalf, Al Walcott (12 at Baylor), Dallas Young

WALK-ONS: John Paul Pickens, NB Jabrae Shaw, Braylon Watson

ANALYSIS: Bottom line, the Razorbacks were not physical enough and did not cover well in the safety and nickel spots last season, and that was apparent with the tremendous amount of shuffling by last year’s staff. The coaches are hopeful key contributors Clark, Jayden Johnson and Chavis have found their best positions and that Walcott can be a leader both physically and vocally. After finding a group of cornerbacks they liked, the coaches moved “Snaxx” Johnson to nickel. He and Lewis, a redshirt freshman, look like a solid duo at that spot.