Off the wire:

FOOTBALL

Tuohys respond to Oher

Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy are calling Michael Oher's claims that they enriched themselves at his expense "outlandish," "hurtful and absurd" and part of a shakedown by the former NFL offensive tackle. A statement from the Tuohys' attorneys also accuses Oher of filing this petition after an earlier shakedown attempt. Attorney Martin Singer says in the statement that the Tuohys hope they can reconcile with Oher but will defend their name. Oher filed a petition asking a Tennessee judge to end the Tuohys' reign as his conservators. That paperwork was signed months after he turned 18.

Jackson to practice

J.C. Jackson said he expects to participate Thursday when the Chargers conduct a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints in Costa Mesa. The session would mark his most significant step yet in his return from the ruptured patellar tendon that ended his 2022 season in Week 7. Entering his second year with the team, Jackson's availability is a vital component for a defense looking to improve. If he can play, the Chargers' secondary becomes notably deeper and more versatile. Jackson would man the outside cornerback spot opposite Michael Davis, giving Coach Brandon Staley the option of moving Asante Samuel Jr. inside and presenting the Chargers with their most dynamic group of playmakers. Jackson had 25 interceptions from 2018-21 with New England and was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Richardson named starter

The Indianapolis Colts have seen enough of rookie Anthony Richardson to name him their opening day starting quarterback. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement three days after the former Florida star delivered a solid performance against Buffalo in the Colts' preseason opener. It's the seventh consecutive year Indy will have a new starter in Week 1. The No. 4 overall pick in this year's NFL draft beat out veteran Gardner Minshew for the job. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

Williams to play

Broncos Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday that running back Javonte Williams will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. However, his playing time remains a mystery. Payton said the team will wait until the end of the week to determine how many snaps Williams will play in Denver's second preseason game. Whether Williams plays five snaps or 20, his presence Saturday will be remarkable since it has been less than 10 months since he tore his right ACL and sustained other damage in the joint.

BASEBALL

Rays pair to have surgery

Tampa Bay ace left-hander Shane McClanahan is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Monday, and Rays outfielder Manuel Margot will undergo a procedure to remove bone chips from his right elbow. The 26-year-old McClanahan went on the 60-day injured list with tightness in his pitching forearm and last pitched Aug. 2 at the New York Yankees. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA over 21 starts. Margot will have surgery Wednesday and is set to miss up to a month. Team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton will perform the surgery after Margot recently received an injection. With Margot going on the 10-day injured list, the Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Class AAA Durham. Aranda was hitting .339 with 25 homers and 81 RBIs in 95 games with Durham.

Murphy retires again

Three-time All-Star infielder Daniel Murphy has ended a surprising comeback bid. He's on the Voluntarily Retired List after playing 38 games for the Class AAA team of the Los Angeles Angels. The 38-year-old Murphy played his final game with the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday. His last major league game was with Colorado during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which he said he was retiring. The Angels signed him to a minor league deal in June. Murphy powered the New York Mets into the 2015 World Series with home runs in a record six consecutive playoff games.

SOCCER

Messi leads in Miami win

Lionel Messi keeps scoring goals, and Inter Miami keeps winning games. Messi ripped a shot from 30 yards past three Philadelphia defenders in the 20th minute, and Miami beat the Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team in front of a crowd that pushed 20,000 fans. Messi's appearance at Subaru Field in the Philly suburbs sent ticket prices soaring past $1,000 on the secondary market. Jordi Alba and Josef Martinez also scored in the first half for Miami, and David Ruiz scored in the second. Miami will play in the Leagues Cup championship game Saturday against either Nashville or Mexican club Monterrey.

BASKETBALL

Porzingis out of World Cup

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup because of plantar fasciitis. Porzingis announced on social media, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs about the foot issue. He didn't indicate how quickly he could return to basketball, but plantar fasciitis can be an ongoing issue. Porzingis posted that he already has had "several weeks of recovery." The World Cup begins begins Aug. 25 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Boston acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade in June.

Liberty take Cup

Marine Johannes scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 to win the third WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. New York handed Las Vegas its first home loss of the season -- in 16 games -- after holding the Aces below 65 points for the second time in nine days. New York closed the third quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 56-48 lead -- capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Kayla Thornton. Sabrina Ionescu added consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to extend it to 66-52. The Liberty finished 15 of 35 from 3-point range, while the Aces made just 5 of 26.