100 years ago

Aug 16, 1923

Work on Trinity hospital, the proposed new $250,000 institution to be built at Twentieth and Main streets, will begin next week, according to Dr.James I. Scarborough, who said yesterday that the construction staff is now being completed. A building permit was obtained from the city yesterday. The hospital will be constructed by the medical organization of Drs. Scarborough, Ogden, Zell, Judd and Moore, who now occupy quarters at 900 Scott Street. Max Mayer, architect in charge of designing, recently returned from a tour of the East where he studied the construction of some of the largest and most modern hospitals in the United States, with a view to incorporating the most desirable features into the local institution.

50 years ago

Aug 16, 1973

The beef shortage apparently is beginning to affect even nursing homes which have a high priority on deliveries from meat companies. Charles Stewart, executive secretary of the Arkansas Nursing Home Association, said Wednesday he had received complaints from several parts of the state that meat supplies were short and that the homes were having difficulty meeting state dietary requirements. ... The state Health Department requires that nursing home patients be served two or more servings of lean meat, poultry, fish, eggs, or cheese each day. Dry beans, peas or peanut butter can be substituted once a week if a half-pint of milk also is served with the meal.

25 years ago

Aug 16, 1998

Folks came prepared to spit the distance in the 22nd annual Hope Watermelon Festival's seed-spitting contest. Many even honed their techniques to improve the aerodynamics and reduce wind resistance. Eleven-year-old Evan Smith's 25-foot-9-inch super-spit landed him the championship trophy Saturday. Smith and his parents traveled more than 200 miles from their home in Euless, Texas, to take part in Hope's three-day festival that concludes today.

10 years ago

Aug 16, 2013

Seven legally wed same-sex couples, part of a group attempting to topple Arkansas' constitutional ban on gay marriage in a case in Pulaski County Circuit Court, petitioned a judge Thursday to force the state to recognize their unions ahead of a trial that they are confident they will win. The Arkansas attorney general's office has yet to respond to the lawsuit filed in July on behalf of 19 couples that names Gov. Mike Beebe, Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, the state Department of Health's director and six county clerks as defendants. The plaintiffs in Thursday's petition want Judge Jay Moody to issue a temporary restraining order that will allow them to have both parents' names put on their children's birth certificates, qualify for insurance and other benefits, and recognize the parental rights of both spouses.