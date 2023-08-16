PREP FOOTBALL: Class 5A capsules — Alma, Clarksville, Farmington, Harrison, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian

ALMA AIREDALES

2022 RECORD 6-4, 3-4 5A-West

COACH Rusty Bush

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Jackson Daily (Sr., 6-2, 221), WR Drake Stogsdill (Sr., 5-9, 167), C Zach Millsap (Sr., 5-11, 228), DL Donald Mulligan (Sr., 5-9, 190), OL Eric Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 205)

NOTABLE The Airedales missed the playoffs by one game last year but return five on each side of the ball this season. ... Senior Carlos Rodriguez and junior Israel Towns-Robinson combined for 1,073 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago on 190 attempts, which will increase this season. ... Towns-Robinson will also lead the defense at end. ... Senior receiver Drake Stogsdill returns as the leader receiver last year with 34 receptions for 450 yards and three scores. ... Senior Jackson Daily takes over at quarterback after starting at tight end last season. ... Alma averaged 32.5 points per game last year. ... Alma started the season 4-0 last year, which was its best start since 2004.

QUOTABLE "We're extremely fired up about what we've got offensively. That's six or seven and that's not counting other guys that had significant playing time on Friday night. We feel good about what we have coming back." – Bush.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 24;at Van Buren;Oct. 6 at Pea Ridge*

Sept. 1;Siloam Springs;Oct. 13 Harrison*

Sept. 8;at Pryor, Okla.;Oct. 20 at Prairie Grove*

Sept. 22;at Clarksville*;Oct. 27 Dardanelle*

Sept. 29;Farmington*;Nov. 3 Shiloh Christian*

* -- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

*********************

CLARKSVILLE PANTHERS

2022 RECORD 0-10, 0-7 5A-West

COACH Khris Buckner

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Luke Siebenmorgen (Sr., 6-0, 210), QB Angel Alvarez (Jr., 5-10, 205), RB Nathan Powell (So., 6-0, 170), RB Ali Martinez (Jr., 5-9, 170), WR Kaden Martinez (Sr., 6-1, 185), OL Landon Edgomon (Jr., 5-10, 275), OL Jesus Santiago (Sr., 5-10, 240), RB/DB Coal East (Sr., 6-1, 165), LB/FB Rhett Fultz (Sr., 6-0, 220), DB Juan De La Rosa (Sr., 6-1, 180).

NOTABLE If it could go wrong for Clarksville last year in a winless season, it did go wrong for the Panthers. ... They were competitive in several games that could've gone their way (leading 35-7 against Dardanelle, being tied 14-14 early against Pea Ridge before a key player ejection). ... Luke Siebenmorgen returns to guide the offense at quarterback and be the team's unquestioned leader after breaking his leg and ankle in the conference opener last year. ... Nathan Powell and Ali Martinez both ran for more than 1,000 yards in JV action last year and look to be primary varsity ball carriers now. ... Martinez has qualified for the 100 and 200 meter dashes at the state track meet the past two years. ... Coal East will also get carries, returning to the team playing for the first time since 7th grade. East has flashed big-play potential in team camps and 7-on-7 action this summer. ... Depth on the offensive line is a question mark heading into the season with two returners in Landon Edgomon and Jesus Santiago looking to make big impacts. ... All-state soccer goalie and forward Juan De La Rosa brings his elite athleticism back to the football program after taking last year off.

QUOTABLE "Our season kind of snowballed on us last year. This conference is so good and there isn't a week off. We are ready for a fresh start. We don't have much to build off, but the guys are excited. One thing I love about this group is they all like each other. We had a little bit of animosity last year. That isn't the case with this group." -- Buckner.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Ozark;Oct. 6;at Prairie Grove*

Sept. 1;at Morrilton;Oct. 13;Farmington*

Sept. 8;at Elkins;Oct. 20;Pea Ridge*

Sept. 22;Alma*;Oct. 27;Dardanelle*

Sept. 29;at Shiloh Christian*;Nov. 3;at Harrison*

* – Denotes 5A-West conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

********************

FARMINGTON CARDINALS

2022 RECORD 7-4 overall, 5-2 5A-West

COACH J.R. Eldridge

RETURNING STARTERS 9 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Cameron Vanzant (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Russell Hodge (Jr., 5-10, 175), RB/WR Luke Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 165), OL Hunter Marshall (Sr., 5-9, 260), OL Truitt Rowland (Sr., 6-1, 260), LB Morgan Shader (Jr., 5-10, 200)

NOTABLE Eldridge led the Cardinals to consecutive 8-win seasons in his first two years as coach at the school .... Farmington must replace a few all-state players, including WR Peyton Funk, who signed with Ouachita Baptist, and LB Cooper Gardenhire, who signed with Delta State (Miss.). ..... Vanzant is a three-year starter at quarterback who was limited to five games last season after he suffered an ankle injury in a nonconference game at Rogers. Vanzant is the younger brother of former Farmington basketball star Makenna Vanzant, who is playing at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. .... Elsik is the younger brother of former Farmington running back Caden Elsik, an All-State player who rushed for 900 yards in 2021.

QUOTABLE "Cameron Vanzant missed about five games last year because of injury, so I think he's really hungry to get back on the field. He's done a great job leading our offense. Going into spring football, we were really inexperienced on defense because we lost a lot of leaders from last year over there. Guys like Cooper Gardenhire, David Stettmeier, and Sam Wells, one of our best safeties who stepped in at quarterback for us after Cameron got hurt. But our guys on defense now have really stepped up behind those guys and tried to learn and progress with what we're doing." -- Eldridge.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Greenbrier;Oct. 6;Dardanelle*

Sept. 1;at Springdale;Oct. 13;at Clarksville*

Sept. 8;Rogers;Oct. 20;Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 22;Harrison*;Oct. 27;at Pea Ridge*

Sept. 29;at Alma*; Nov. 3;at Prairie Grove*

* -- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

******************

HARRISON GOBLINS

2022 RECORD 7-4 overall, 5-2 5A-West

COACH Chris Keylon

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 3 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Mason Ketterman (Sr., 6-0, 200), RB Braden Long (6-1, 205), OL Brock Simmons (Sr., 6-2, 280), LB Tag Glidewell (Sr., 6-0, 185), WR J. Henry Brandt (Sr., 6-2, 185)

NOTABLE Keylon returns for his second season as the Harrison coach after he coached for one year at Riverview. ... Keylon, a former assistant coach with the Goblins, replaced Joel Wells. ... Harrison averaged 34.8 points and led the 5A-West in allowing only 21.4 points per game last season. ... The Goblins won four consecutive games to finish the regular season with a 5-2 record in conference play. ... Harrison ended the season with a close 27-24 defeat at Wynne in the playoffs. ... Ketterman is back for his second season at starting quarterback after throwing for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. He also ran for 423 yards and 6 scores. ... All-state running back Long is back for his senior season after rushing for 1,490 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

QUOTABLE "I feel great about physical toughness on both sides of the ball and I like our skilled position players at running back and receiver. We've got players who've been in the system a long time. They know what to do." -- Keylon.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;Springdale;Oct. 6;Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 1;at Mountain Home;Oct. 13;at Alma*

Sept. 8;Batesville; Oct. 20;at Dardanelle*

Sept. 22;at Farmington*;Oct. 27;Clarksville*

Sept. 29;Prairie Grove*;Nov. 3;at Pea Ridge*

* -- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

*****************************

PEA RIDGE BLACKHAWKS

2022 RECORD 3-7 overall, 1-6 5A-West

COACH Brey Cook

RETURNING STARTERS 5 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Gavin Dixon (Sr., 6-2, 175), RB Seth Foster (Sr., 5-7, 175), OL Peyton Carney (Jr., 6-2, 255), LB Mason Jones (Sr., 5-11, 185), Nathan Jones (Sr., 6-1, 175)

NOTABLE Dixon is back to lead the offense after he passed for over 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior last season for the Blackhawks. ... Leading rusher Seth Foster returns after he gained 730 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a junior. ... Pea Ridge hopes to vastly improve on defense after allowing 38 points per game last year. ... The Blackhawks averaged 24 points per game last year during a 3-7 season that included a 5A-West Conference win over Clarksville, 47-14.

QUOTABLE "I'm proud of our culture and mentality. We have five new coaches on staff and that's a big change for some of these guys who have played a lot of football. They've got to be able to adjust and I think they will." -- Cook.

-- Brey Cook

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25;at Gravette;Oct. 6;Alma*

Sept. 1;Gentry;Oct. 13;at Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 8;Huntsville;Oct. 20;at Clarksville*

Sept. 22;at Prairie Grove*;Oct. 27;Farmington*

Sept. 29;Dardanelle*;Nov. 3;Harrison*

* -- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

*********************

PRAIRIE GROVE TIGERS

2022 RECORD 7-4, 5-2 5A-West

COACH Danny Abshier

RETURNING STARTERS 4 offense, 6 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Conner Hubbs (Sr., 5-11, 180), LB Justin Byars (Sr., 6-0, 195), OL/DL Baylor Kissinger (Jr., 5-10, 205), QB Luke Vance (Sr., 5-11, 160), Morgan Cobbs (Jr., 6-1, 185), RB Joe Sims (Sr., 6-3, 190).

NOTABLE Former Prairie Grove assistant coach Max Washausen returns as offensive coordinator for the Tigers. Washausen spent eight years as head coach at Cedarville, where he led the Pirates to a 9-win season in 2021. ... Hubbs is back to lead the ground game after rushing for 659 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior for the Tigers. ... Vance takes over at quarterback after spending his junior year as a backup quarterback and part-time receiver. ... Prairie Grove will move back to Class 4A for the 2024-26 classification cycle after spending two years in the 5A-West.

QUOTABLE "Last year, I was asked about going to 5A and I said 'it is what it is.' We're 4A, then 5A, then back to 4A next year. We did well in 5A and, hopefully, we'll do it again. That's the plan and then we move back to 4A, great. I think the AAA did well in making that decision." -- Abshier.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1;at Huntsville;Oct. 6;Clarksville*

Sept. 8;Gravette;Oct. 13;at Dardanelle*

Sept. 15;at Tulsa (Okla.) Metro Christian;Oct. 20;Alma*

Sept. 22;Pea Ridge*;Oct. 27;at Shiloh Christian*

Sept. 29;at Harrison*;Nov. 3;Farmington*

* -- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

*********************

SHILOH CHRISTIAN SAINTS

2022 RECORD 12-2 overall, 7-0 5A-West

COACH Tucker Barnard

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Bo Williams (Sr., 5-10, 190), WR Carter Holman (Sr., 5-10, 160), OT Jonas Nantze (Sr., 6-4, 250), DB Seth (Sr., 6-3, 165), RB Cameron Arellano (Sr., 5-8, 195), DL Owen Baublits (Jr., 6-2, 230)

NOTABLE Shiloh Christian averaged 50 points per game and allowed 22.6 points per game while finishing with a 12-2 overall and 7-0 5A-West Conference record. ... The Saints' season ended with a 31-21 loss to Little Rock Parkview in the Class 5A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium last December. ... Former Shiloh Christian assistant coach Barnard takes over as head coach for Jeff Conaway, who resigned in June to take over a private-school program in Florida. ... Barnard was formerly a Saints assistant under Josh Floyd. ... Freshman Cole Creighton will take over for Eli Wisdom, who passed for 94 touchdowns and ran for 62 scores in three years as the Saints quarterback. ... The Saints' running game will be powered by Williams, who ran for 1,481 yards and 30 touchdowns for a team that won 12 consecutive games for most of the season and played for a state championship for the fourth consecutive year.

QUOTABLE "It's an advantage for me in that I've been here before. I know what Shiloh Christian is all about. I've got four championships from when I was here before, so I understand the tradition." -- Barnard.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 1;at Little Rock Christian;Oct. 6;at Harrison*

Sept. 8;Victory (Tulsa) Christian;Oct. 13;Pea Ridge*

Sept. 15;at Lincoln (Okla.) Christian;Oct. 20;at Farmington*

Sept. 22;at Dardanelle*;Oct. 27;Prairie Grove*

Sept. 29;Clarksville*;Nov. 3;at Alma*

* -- Denotes 5A-West Conference game

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted

*********************