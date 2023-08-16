BASEBALL

Former Hog promoted by Padres

Former University of Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps was promoted Tuesday to the Class AAA El Paso Chihuahuas of the San Diego Padres' organization.

Kopps, who was a third-round pick by the Padres in 2021 and was a non-roster invitee to spring training this season, went 4-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 33 appearances for the Class AA Amarillo Sod Poodles. Kopps also converted 6 of 8 save opportunities. He allowed 27 runs -- 16 earned -- on 55 hits in 54 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 67 and walked 24 while opposing batters hit .255 against him.

-- Todd J. Pearce