Student with gun in North Little Rock elementary school was 9-year-old fourth grader, police say

A student who was found with a gun at Amboy Elementary School in North Little Rock on Monday was a 9-year-old fourth-grader, according to a North Little Rock police report released Wednesday.

Officer Jay D. Boody wrote in the report that Principal Allen Pennington contacted him at about 12:12 p.m. Monday. Pennington said he had a handgun turned over to him, along with the student who had been in possession of it.

Boody indicated that he found the firearm to be a 9mm handgun worth $500.

Pennington said that another student found the gun in the fourth-grader's desk inside a gray knit stocking cap, then told their teacher, Pam Springer, according to the report.

The student found in possession of the gun claimed to have received it from another student on the school bus. But Pennington said the student could not identify the race of the student or what they were wearing.

Further questioning led authorities to believe the fourth-grader found the gun in their backyard and brought it to school, according to the report.

The student’s mother was informed of the incident and arrived at Amboy Elementary. She told Boody that she does not own a handgun.

The fourth-grader was "given school punishment" and sent home with the mother, the report states.

Officer Boody put the handgun in the North Little Rock Police Department’s property room and completed a Firearms Screening Report. He noted in his report that the gun did not have a magazine or bullets when it was found.

Boody said he ran the weapon through the National Crime Information Center and the Arkansas Crime Information Center and did not find that it was stolen.

The report redacted the student's name and gender.