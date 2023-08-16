Second suspect in July 16 Pine Bluff double homicide surrenders to police

A teenager wanted on multiple felonies, including a July 16 double homicide, surrendered to authorities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Pine Bluff police.

Trenton Xavion Rogers, 19, was scheduled to be booked into the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center. He faces two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and one count of theft by receiving, according to police Sgt. DeShawn Bennett.

Another suspect in the double homicide — Jayvion Marquet Williams, 19 — turned himself in to police on Aug. 5. Williams is facing similar charges.

Zamarion Moten, 17, and Vaniya Bennett, 14, died after they were shot at a residence on West 17th Avenue in Pine Bluff. Another shooting victim — Kaden McKay, 18 — was also shot but has recovered.

Moten and McKay were outside the residence when they were hit by gunfire that witnesses say came from a car's passenger side window. A bullet went into the residence and struck Vaniya.

The incident accounted for two of the three homicides in Pine Bluff between July 11-16. All of the victims were teens.