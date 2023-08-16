U.K. troops focus of Kenya inquiry Japan pounded by tropical storm

U.K. troops focus

of Kenya inquiry

The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A parliamentary committee in Kenya has launched an inquiry into alleged human-rights violations and ethical breaches by a British army training unit that has been active for decades in the country the U.K. calls "our defense partner of choice in East Africa."

The British High Commission in Nairobi and the training mission have said they intend to cooperate fully with the investigation.

"We take all allegations made against U.K. service personnel seriously, and they are investigated swiftly by the service authorities or the host nation authorities with appropriate support from the armed forces," a British army spokesperson said.

Britain has roughly 200 military personnel permanently based in Kenya. Most of them are training more than 1,000 Kenyan soldiers a year before their deployment to neighboring Somalia to combat al-Qaida's longtime East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab.

The British government invests more than $9.6 million every year into the partnership.

But some Kenyans have raised concerns about the way British forces treat local residents and the environment in arid, bandit-plagued areas north of Mount Kenya where they conduct trainings.

An advocacy group and residents went to court in 2021 alleging that a British army training exercise caused a devastating fire at a wildlife conservancy. More than 15 square miles were destroyed.

That same year, Kenyan police said they were reopening the case of a local woman, Agnes Wanjiru, allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012 and whose body was found in a septic tank.

In April, Kenyan lawmakers ratified a new five-year defense cooperation agreement with the U.K. and also recommended allowing any British soldiers charged with murder to be tried locally. The British government has said it was cooperating in the Wanjiru case.

The parliamentary committee chair, Nelson Koech, said in a statement earlier this year that the inquiry "would provide an opportunity for aggrieved Kenyans to finally get justice, and that this would be a critical pillar to the committee's resolve to ensure that Kenya can hold to account visiting troops that flout the law on Kenyan soil."

The National Assembly Defense, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee has asked the public to submit materials for its inquiry by Oct. 6.

Japan pounded

by tropical storm

The Associated Press

TOKYO -- A strong tropical storm lashed central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds Tuesday, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing air and ground transportation while many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week.

The storm weakened from Typhoon Lan early in the morning and made landfall near Cape Shionomisaki in the central prefecture of Wakayama, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. On Tuesday afternoon, it was just south of Fukuchiyama city and had sustained winds of up to 55 mph as it headed north. It was then expected to veer east toward Hokkaido over waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, the JMA said.

NHK public television said 20 people, many of them elderly, were injured in five prefectures near the storm's path -- Hyogo, Osaka, Kyoto, Shiga and Wakayama.

The storm caused rivers to overflow, damaged some buildings and paralyzed traffic. In Maizuru in northern Kyoto prefecture, a flooded river sent muddy water flowing into some houses. In Nara, just south of Kyoto, scaffolding on one building collapsed and a partial wall collapse at a train station in Tsuruhashi halted local train services.

Local municipalities advised more than 230,000 residents to take shelter in safer buildings such as community centers.

Up to 13.7 inches of rainfall was forecast in the Tokai region in central Japan through this morning. The JMA urged residents in the area to avoid unessential outings and warned of potential mudslides, flooding and thunderstorms.

More than 50,000 homes were without power in nine prefectures in the central and western regions earlier Tuesday, but electricity had been restored to three-quarters of them by late afternoon.

The storm hit Japan in the middle of the Bon Buddhist holiday week, affecting many Japanese who were traveling to visit their families and relatives. Transportation and event operators in the storm's predicted path decided to suspend services through Tuesday.

Central Japan Railway Co. said Shinkansen bullet train operations between Nagoya in central Japan and Okayama in western Japan were suspended Tuesday, and service between Tokyo and Nagoya was reduced. Expressways in the region were also closed, and hundreds of domestic flights were canceled Tuesday.