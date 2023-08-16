UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Southwest’s James Deloach

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Southwest’s James Deloach.

Class: 2024

Position: Forward

Size: 6-5, 205 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds at Sylvan Hills before transferring to Little Rock Southwest

Offers: Lyon College, UAPB

Coach Chris Threatt:

“I haven’t known him for a long time, but it doesn’t take a long time to learn that he is a very hard-working kid. Very good rebounder, has a nice pull-up jump shot in transition. He has a huge motor. He plays hard all the time, goes to the board strong. He works hard and just wants to do his job, so he’s a coach’s dream from that standpoint, because he’s going to do the right thing and try to do the right thing, so he wants to get better.”

Skill set:

“He’s blessed with a nice body. I think he’s between a 3 and a 4. He’s transitioning out to the 3 position. He has the jump shot already. He has range out to the three-point line and he has a nice mid-range jumper and he finishes well around the rim. He does well with the ball in traffic, and he doesn’t mind contact. A lot of times you’ll find a kid that’s skilled, but if you get physical with a kid, the skill sometimes will fail them. James doesn’t mind contact, which helps him because he can finish in traffic because he doesn’t mind getting bumped. Matter of fact, I think he plays better when the game is physical. He’s improving his ball handling now. That’s one of the things we’re working with because the better he gets handling the ball, the bigger problem he’s going to be for, for example, a big guy and being able to go at him, and a smaller guy he’ll be able to pound inside.”