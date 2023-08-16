Van Buren teacher, coach pleads not guilty with wife to animal cruelty charges after dog found dead at home





VAN BUREN -- A teacher and coach with the Van Buren School District and his wife face two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals after police said they found one dog dead and another overheated at their home in June.

James Lemley, 42, and Ashley Lemley, 37, of Van Buren were arrested July 17, according to a report from the Police Department. The Lemleys posted bail afterward and entered innocent pleas to their charges in Crawford County District Court, according to court records.

James Lemley is listed on the Van Buren High School athletics website as a varsity boys golf coach. He's also a teacher at the district's Northridge Middle School, according to that school's website.

Brittany Ransom, communications and media consultant for the district, said Tuesday the district is aware of Lemley's arrest and is investigating the matter.

"As the issue involves personnel, the district will have no further comment at this time due to the confidentiality requirements under applicable law," Ransom wrote.

A police officer was dispatched to a home on Valley View Street on June 25, according to the police report.

A woman told the officer her neighbors hadn't been taking care of two dogs in their backyard, the report states. She said though she had been giving the dogs water the past four days, one of them had since died. The woman's father said he last saw the neighbors go outside about four days ago, but claimed they didn't do anything for the dogs.

The officer went into the yard and saw a chain-link dog pen in poor condition without any type of covering, shelter or shade in the direct sunlight, the report states. The ambient temperature was more than 100 degrees. The officer also found a large, dead Great Pyrenees dog.

"The dog was directly against a square piece of wood and I believed the dog was attempting to use the wood as shade before succumbing to the heat," the officer wrote.

The officer found a chocolate Labrador retriever as well, the report states. The dog was trying to find shade in a plastic dog house, but couldn't because of where the dog house was placed. The officer noticed the dog was "extremely overheated" and struggling to breathe, unable to keep its dry, severely engorged tongue straight in its mouth.

Although nobody was found at the home, James and Ashley Lemley were identified as the dogs' owners, the report states. Another officer with Van Buren Animal Control was reported to have been familiar with the residence from retrieving both dogs after they had escaped the pen multiple times.

"I believe the dogs escaped the [pen] due to the poor conditions they were living in," the reporting officer wrote. "It was apparent that the Lemleys made no effort to provide sufficient shade, food or water to the dogs in order for them to cool down. The only food I observed in the [pen] was scattered around and covered in dirt. I did not observe a bowl for food anywhere in the [pen]."

Animal Control took the Labrador and placed it into emergency custody, according to the report.

A supplemental report by another officer states James Lemley called him July 10. He spent several minutes defending himself concerning the death of the Great Pyrenees and claimed he fed it twice a day, according to the report.

He also said, among other things, he and Ashley Lemley left town June 21, and he told the person who was supposed to care for his dogs to come by every other day to feed them.

Pretrial hearings for James and Ashley Lemley are scheduled to take place in District Court on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, respectively, according to court records.



