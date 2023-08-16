White Hall to host job fair

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council will host a Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Admission is free for people seeking jobs, according to a news release.

Participating companies include Arkansas Mill Supply, Central Moloney Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Kiswire Pine Bluff, Mondi Bags, Pactiv Evergreen, Twin Rivers Pine Bluff, U.S. Steel Wheeling Machine Products, Watco.

Details: Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, (870) 535-0110.