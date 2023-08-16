Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who unveiled the LEARNS Act in February and signed it into law a month later, called the package “the largest overhaul of the state's education system in Arkansas history.”

At the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, our role is to keep readers informed about news that affects their lives. The 145-page omnibus law covers everything from school vouchers, to increased pay for teachers and higher literacy standards for elementary students, and is likely to change education in Arkansas for years to come.

To that end, we created this guide to serve as an accessible, easy to understand source of information about the LEARNS Act. We will continue to update this guide, and we hope that you return to it as often to understand what the law means for parents, students and teachers.

Consider subscribing to the Democrat-Gazette at arkansasonline.com/subscribe. Your support makes our journalism possible. Have questions, or want to highlight something that needs reporting? Reach out to us at arkansasonline.com/storyideas.



