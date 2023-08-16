Womack touts potential of Peak Innovation Center, Interstate 49 expansion

FORT SMITH -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said Tuesday the greater Fort Smith community is doing a great job of leveraging its assets and that he wants to help the River Valley continue to grow.

During a Fort Smith Regional Alliance board meeting Tuesday at Peak Innovation Center, Womack described the center as revolutionary, especially if the school district can fix flooding and drainage issues.

The center opened to students in March 2022 as a collaboration between the school district and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, but is owned by the district. It serves roughly 280 students from 22 school districts across Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Scott and Sebastian counties through the university's Western Arkansas Technical Center program.

The center houses courses for automation and robotics, computer-integrated machining, electronics technology and industrial maintenance, emergency medical responders, medical office assistants, network engineering and unmanned aerial systems. It's the last of the district's Vision 2023 plan projects to be completed, which were paid for through a 5.558-mill property tax increase voters approved in May 2018 that has generated roughly $121 million.

Peak's parking lot first flooded in June 2021, leaving a custodian's car under water.

The center flooded a second time during spring break in March, with water entering the front office area, the adjacent hall and nearby classroom areas, according to a news release from the district. No classrooms were damaged and the center was open the next Monday, but the office area was closed a few weeks for repair.

Peak flooded again in June and July, with Superintendent Terry Morawski notifying School Board members the damage this time was less extensive.

The School Board approved a drainage improvement project this summer and has decided to investigate who is responsible for the multiple flooding issues as repairs are expected to cost almost $4 million, according to district construction project manager Joseph Velasquez.

Womack noted the center had some funding through federal community project dollars.

"If there's a way the federal department could partner with the facilities and mitigate some of this, I think it would be money well spent," Womack said.

Womack said another area project, the expansion of Interstate 49, will give him the opportunity to visit and be better attuned to what is going on in the River Valley.

The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation and the Arkansas Department of Transportation co-hosted a meeting last summer to inform highway commissioners about the economic impact the I-49 extension will have.

The new section of I-49 will be built in phases and is expected to be four lanes and nearly 14 miles long, costing an estimated $800 million, according to the Department of Transportation. Cost of a new 7,800-foot bridge over the Arkansas River is estimated at $250 million.

Lorie Tudor, director of the Department of Transportation, said during the meeting the bridge is the first phase of construction and will begin in 2024. The project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Arkansas State Representative Steve Womack speaks at the Fort Smith Regional Alliance Board Meeting on Tuesday at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith. The Fort Smith Regional Alliance is an organization compromised of community leaders within 50 miles of Fort Smith. Representative Womack updated the Alliance members on things going on at the Federal Level that could potentially affect the area such as potential D.O.D budget cuts and construction on I-49. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

