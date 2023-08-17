2 brothers held without bail in shooting death

A Jefferson County District Judge found probable cause to hold two brothers suspected of capital murder in jail without bond during their first hearing Wednesday morning.

Javreon McGown, 21, and Gregory McGown, 19, both of Altheimer were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County jail on Monday night on suspicion of killing Ryan Wear, 30, inside his vehicle outside Dollar Tree at the Broadmoor Shopping Center before noon Saturday. Wear was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A third suspect, Julius Ford, 22, was arrested by police in Arkadelphia before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Ford is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joe West read a police affidavit that mentioned witnesses reporting a heavy-set male later identified as Ford getting out of the passenger seat of Wear's vehicle. Detectives reportedly discovered spent shell casings on the floorboard of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, crime scene technicians recovered cellphones at the crime scene where the victim appeared to set up a drug deal with Ford.

Security camera footage from a nearby business revealed Wear arrived in front of Dollar Tree. A white SUV pulled next to Wear's vehicle shortly thereafter, and a Black male wearing all white exited the SUV and got into Wear's vehicle.

"Another man goes into Wear's vehicle, and he and Ford leave that vehicle and returned to their own car," West read from the affidavit.

Police located a Hyundai Santa Fe at a home in Altheimer and matched it with the vehicle in which Ford and the McGowns allegedly rode to meet Wear, according to the affidavit. The McGowns were arrested and denied having knowledge of the shooting; it was not made clear how they were arrested.

The brothers said they would hire their own attorneys.

Also Wednesday, a Tucker woman suspected of choking her 14-year-old daughter to death made her first court appearance before Kearney.

Shelette Strong, 30, has already been formally charged with capital murder in the March 1 death of her daughter, Ciana Roberts. Strong surrendered to authorities Tuesday and is booked at the Brassell Detention Center.

Strong is accused of homicide by compressional asphyxia at a residence in Tucker on Feb. 27. Ciana died two days later at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT SURRENDERS

A 19-year-old man wanted on multiple felonies including a July 16 double homicide surrendered to authorities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Pine Bluff police.

Trenton Xavion Rogers will be booked into the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and one count of theft by receiving, according to police Sgt. DeShawn Bennett.

Another suspect in the double homicide, Jayvion Marquet Williams, 19, turned himself in to police on Aug. 5.

Williams is facing similar charges.

The shooting killed Zamarion Moten, 17, and Vaniya Bennett, 14, at a residence on West 17th Avenue. Kaden McKay, 18, was also shot but has recovered.

Moten and McKay were outside the residence when they were hit by gunfire that witnesses say came from the passenger side window.

A bullet went into the residence and struck Vaniya.

The shooting was among three homicides that erupted in Pine Bluff between July 11-16, all killing teens.

Strong said she would hire an attorney.