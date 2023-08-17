4-star safety Robinson includes Hogs in top 10

Class of 2025 4-star safety Omarion Robinson of Little Rock Parkview announced his top 10 schools on Thursday, and Arkansas is in the mix.

Robinson, 6-1 and 185 pounds, announced Arkansas, Florida State, Oregon, Baylor, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee as his top schools.

He had several other offers, including Alabama, Utah, Louisville and TCU.

Robinson helped the Patriots win the Class 5A state title last season. He had 63 tackles, 22 pass breakups and 4 interceptions, including 1 returned for a score, as a sophomore.

He also completed 10 of 11 passes for 136 yards and 5 touchdowns, rushed for 139 yards and 1 touchdown, and had 7 catches for 233 yards and 4 touchdowns. Robinson had four touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 10 safety and No. 108 overall recruit in the nation. He is the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas.



