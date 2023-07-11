5 NFC Season-Long Player Props That Will Hit the Over

Preseason football is in full swing, and if youve got the itch to get in on the action, it could be the right time to place some season-long wagers. Player totals are a fun way to root for your favorite guys all season long, with the potential of a payout at the end.

Previously, we gave you five AFC player props to consider. There are also a few NFC player markets that look enticing. Ive selected five "over" bets, so we have the potential to cash early. Then again, if you have to wait the full 17 games, thats fun, too.

Consider enjoying the sweat with me for these five NFC players.

Now that Tony Pollard is the main man in the Cowboys backfield, his rushing totals should increase. Jayne Kamin-Oncea /USA Today Sports

Tony Pollard over 1050.5 rushing yards (-110)

Now that Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook have signed elsewhere, this backfield should be Tony Pollards. I dont see Ronald Jones -- suspended for a pair of games to start the season -- sophomore Malik Davis or rookie Deuce Vaughn stealing too many meaningful touches. Sure, they could get some goal-line carries, but Pollard will move the ball. Last season, Pollard racked up 1,007 yards in a committee with Elliott, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. I expect his efficiency to go down but his opportunity to increase. Last year, Dallas runners had 532 rushing attempts (sixth in NFL) for 2,298 yards (eighth), and Mike McCarthy says he plans to run the ball more in 2023. Pollard should get at least 1,051 yards this year.

Cooper Kupp over 1250.5 receiving yards (-110)

Before being shut down for a high ankle sprain, Cooper Kupp led the league with 11.6 targets per game and was second only to Tyreek Hill in catches (72) across the first nine weeks of 2022. He was also averaging 101.6 receiving yards per game. The high ankle sprain is well behind him, and the hamstring injury he is nursing should clear before Week 1. Matthew Stafford says hes healthier than he has been in years, playing through injury even in the 2021 season. Dont forget, Kupp was the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of Year, and he won the triple crown of receiving on his way to a Super Bowl championship with the Rams. The Rams brought in no competition for their alpha receiver, so 1,251 yards is an easy bar for Kupp to clear.

Kirk Cousins over 28.5 passing touchdowns (-110)

Kirk Cousins has exceeded this number four of the last five seasons, including all three seasons he has played with Justin Jefferson. Hes also in a contract year, and he has the benefit of having the best wide receiver in the NFL. Dalvin Cook is gone to New York, and the Vikings added talented rookie Jordan Addison in the offseason. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is also a reliable target, and Cousins should be able to clear this mark.

Chris Olave over 1050.5 receiving yards (-105)

I liked this better a month ago when I got it at 1000.5, but Im still in today. Im buying into the Chris Olave breakout. Olave accumulated 1,042 yards with uneven QB play in his freshman season. New quarterback Derek Carrs deep passing ability and Olaves average depth of target (aDOT) are a match made in heaven. Olave saw 38.6% of the air yards for the Raiders last year (fifth in NFL), and his 1,686 air yards ranked sixth in the NFL. Olave saw 119 targets in 2022, and his 14.17 aDOT ranked first among receivers with 100 or more targets. Meanwhile, according to NextGen Stats, Carrs deep passing ability was ranked eighth in the league. Even a healthy Michael Thomas (which seems like an oxymoron) should not get in the way of Olave clearing this bar.

DJ Moore over 800.5 receiving yards (-125)

Its not just that splash play from the preseason opener that has me looking at the over here. Its also the fact that DJ Moore has exceeded this prop for four consecutive seasons -- with uneven quarterback play. In three of those four seasons, he exceeded 1,000 yards. Moore doesnt have any known injury concerns, and he should be the clear alpha in an offense that is expected to be much improved this season.

