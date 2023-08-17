Air rifles help shot performance

An exciting diversion that will improve your shooting skills, an air rifle is a fun way to practice for deer season.

Because air rifles are quiet, you can shoot them with proper equipment inside homes and apartments. Several manufacturers make special air rifle traps that catch pellets safely and prevent them from flying astray. They contain a frame to hold a paper target and are specially designed for in-home ranges. You can also shoot them at your hunting camp without alarming deer and other game.

Traditionally, we think of airguns in terms of small-bore rifles and pistols. These are generally single-shot, piston-powered guns that charge the compression chamber with a pump. They are almost always .177- or .22-caliber. Generally, they launch a pellet from the muzzle at less than 1,000 feet per second. Most are in the 770-900 fps range. A .22 Long Rifle centerfire cartridge, in comparison, launches a bullet from an equal length barrel at about 1,100 fps.

The slower speed means an air-powered pellet takes longer to travel down the barrel to the muzzle. That amplifies any barrel movement on the shooter's part. Because they reveal and amplify shooter errors, an air rifle can help improve shooting discipline and help correct flaws.

Because of their availability and low cost, piston-powered air rifles are most popular. Most are a break barrel design that you charge by cocking a lever. Break the barrel away from the receiver, insert a pellet in the breech, and snap the receiver closed. Cock the lever and shoot.

Some models have a rotary, wheel magazine that holds 10 pellets. The magazine enables you to shoot 10 shots faster, but you also have to reload the magazine.

For considerably more money you can buy models that are powered by pressurized air tanks. These rifles are precision built marvels of engineering and manufacturing. They are more powerful than piston models, and they are extremely accurate. Some are single-shot. Others have magazines.

The key to accuracy, of course, is a high-quality optic. Serious airgunners equip their tank-powered rifles with precise, specialized airgun scopes. You can use conventional rifle scopes with tank-powered rifles, but not with piston guns. The recoil dynamics of a piston gun will shake apart a conventional scope.

In recent years, however, big bore airguns have been ascendent, especially among hunters that use up to .82-cal. bullets and slugs to take every type of big game there is.

Air rifles are becoming so popular that Safari Club International has added airgunning as an independent trophy category. Buckmasters has added an air rifle category to its trophy animal recognition book, as well.

So, far, 26 states allow hunting with big bore air rifles. In 2018, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission passed a regulation allowing hunters to use big bore air rifles for deer hunting. A legal air rifle for deer must be at least .40-cal., and must produce at least 400 foot pounds of pressure. It must also be charged with an external air tank.

Idaho, the most permissive state in this regard, allows big bore air rifles for all of its big game, including elk, sheep and moose. Alaska allows them for caribou and black-tailed deer.

Benchrest shooting is another big growth area for air rifles. Bore sizes vary, but some manufacturers produce special slugs that can hit a ground squirrel target at 650 yards. It takes about 6 seconds for a slug to hit the target at that range. A lot of things can push a slow, light projectile astray at that range, which amplifies the importance of rock-solid shooting form. It is also an ultimate test of a shooter's ballistic knowledge to calibrate a scope for drift and deflection. This only improves one's performance with centerfire rifles.

Umarex USA, based in Fort Smith, is a top manufacturer of high-end pneumatic rifles and pistols. Scott Faldon of Fort Smith, marketing manager for Umarex, said airguns are excellent options for traditional gun stores because of their training value.

"One thing local gun shops should know is that airguns are a good way to transition new gun owners or people that are curious about guns into the firearm world," Faldon said. "If you have someone come in off the street that has never shot before, can put an airsoft or BB gun in their hand and start moving them up the chain. They can start shooting BB pistol, move them to airsoft with blowback, and then into .22-caliber and bigger."

There is a wide array of airgun content on sites like YouTube where shooters demonstrate the latest and best gear. Some sites are devoted to hunting vermin and farm pests like pigeons. Another popular site is dedicated to shooting squirrels with airguns. They are engaging portals into the exciting world of airgunning.