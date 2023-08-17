Ark. River not big on big catfish

The Arkansas River contains excellent catfish habitat, but it does not sustain great numbers of trophy catfish.

Chelsea Gilliland, a fisheries biologist for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, made that point Wednesday in a presentation to the commission about a catfish study she conducted on the Arkansas River.

Gilliland's project took place from Lake Dardanelle to the Dumas Pool. She focused on blue catfish and flathead catfish. They are popular among sport fishermen because of their ability to reach trophy sizes.

The Arkansas River produces a lot of catfish, Gilliland said in a presentation that included many slides and graphs. It contains vast numbers of small, young catfish, but Gilliland said she encountered very few catfish in the 30- to 34-inch range. Recreational anglers notice this as well. They seldom catch large catfish from the Arkansas River, and they don't believe the Arkansas River has much potential as a trophy catfishery.

In terms of habitat, the Arkansas River seems to have the ability, Gilliland said. It has plenty of habitat that favors blue catfish, a denizen of deep, open water. The flathead catfish, a voracious predator, prefers thick cover. The Arkansas River has plenty of that, too, in the form of brushpiles that accumulate on points near channel bends.

While the Arkansas River supports large numbers of catfish, most are young fish, Gilliland said. She speculated that natural mortality takes a large toll.

Gilliland said she does not believe commercial fishing removes older, larger catfish from the population. There are relatively few commercial fishermen in Arkansas, she said, and they are distributed throughout the state on a lot of different waterways. Furthermore, Gilliland added, commercial fishermen prefer to catch smaller fish. They are easier to sell and easier to process, and the quality of their meat is more desirable.

Gilliland presented a litany of graphs that projected the potential effects of various length limits for catfish. She said if she were pressed to recommend a comprehensive catfish regulation that would have the greatest effect, it would probably be a 16-inch minimum length limit.

What Gilliland did not mention was the influence of Asian carp on Arkansas River catfish. Bighead carp and silver carp displace native fish. The most notorious example of them overwhelming native sport fisheries is at Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley in western Kentucky.

Asian carp are overly abundant in the lower Arkansas River, especially in the portion of the original Arkansas River below Wilbur Mills Dam. Until the early 2000s, that was highly productive for catfishing. Catfish abundance decreased proportionally with the rising abundance of Asian carp, which also makes fishing unsafe.

Large, heavy and muscular, Asian carp jump when startled. They often jump into boats, injuring boaters and damaging equipment. Many avid catfish anglers have abandoned the Arkansas River for the Mississippi River. True, the Mississippi River has many bigger catfish and a lot more of them, but several anglers said carp have a noticeably detrimental effect on Arkansas River catfish.

I recently had my first close encounter with an Asian carp while fishing at Mill Bayou with Jess "The Undertaker" Essex and a prominent Little Rock thespian. Essex sat in the bow of the boat. The thespian was in the middle. I was astern running an electric motor.

We passed a pod of carp that panicked at being penned against a mud bank. They launched skyward like a piscatorial Roman candle. One, which weighed about 20 pounds, slammed into the thespian, and then made an awful racket thrashing about in the bottom of the aluminum boat.

The two of them rained blows upon the fish with boat paddles. It looked like a free-for-all in a biker bar. Amid this madness, the helmsman continued piloting the boat with the serenity of Charon rowing the damned across the River Styx.

My friends were covered with blood and scales. The helmsman dreadfully regrets not capturing the spectacle on video. It was not out of character for the "Undertaker," but the erudite thespian would never again be seen in the same light.