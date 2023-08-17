Arkansas panel rejects charter application in Springdale, defers action on Benton County school

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel on Thursday rejected an application for a Springdale-based open-enrollment charter school, citing a lack of clarity.

The panel members made the decision at a meeting where they also voted to defer for 60 days a decision on the proposed Garfield Scholars Academy. The academy would be a charter school for grades kindergarten through eight in Garfield, about 18 miles northeast of Rogers in Benton County.

On the Springdale-based charter school, the panel voted 5-0 to deny the plan for the Freedom Learning Academy that was presented by former Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Andrew Curry. The proposed school would provide a mix of digital and in-person instruction.

The Arkansas panel, made up of state employees and other interested citizens, made the decisions on the third day of reviewing and acting on plans for charter schools that would, if approved, open in the 2024-25 school year.

This year’s round of applications comes just after the Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, eliminates any cap on the maximum number of charter schools that can be operated in the state by nonprofit organizations. The new law also streamlines the charter renewal process.

The 145-page omnibus LEARNS Act is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ signature piece of legislation. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

Currently there are 22 state charters issued — some of which cover just one school, while others authorize the operation of multiple campuses.