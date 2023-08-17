ASU promotes interim dean for College

Nikesha Nesbitt has been named dean of the University College at Arkansas State University.

University College focuses on efforts to help students be academically successful by offering academic advising, academic skills instruction and learning support services.

Nesbitt has been the interim dean since the end of the spring semester.

"Dr. Nesbitt has worked with the chancellor and me all summer on projects to reorganize programs within University College and across the campus, and she has done an outstanding job in both suggesting improvements and implementing positive change," said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. in a statement. "The more we worked with Dr. Nesbitt, the more we realized that the right person for this position was here all along."

Nesbitt has held various positions at Arkansas State, including program director for Integrative Studies starting in July 2014 and associate director of Undergraduate Studies from January 2017-2020. She became associate dean for University College in July 2020 and then, in July, the interim dean.

Nesbitt is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a degree in English. She completed her master's in English at A-State before earning two advanced education degrees, first an education specialist with a focus on community college teaching from A-State in 2010 then an Ed.D. in educational leadership in 2020.