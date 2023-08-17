Brazen flash robbery in LA part of trend

LOS ANGELES -- Dressed in monochrome black and gray head to toe, they stormed through the doors of the Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga mall Saturday afternoon.

More than 30 masked robbers, men and women, flowed into the Canoga Park store, immediately heading for the top-dollar purses, clothes racks and jewels.

The sound of glass display cases being thrown to the ground was like gunshots, said a Nordstrom employee who had a clear line of sight of the robbery. She told customers to run to a back room in case things turned violent.

The thieves snatched designer items, undeterred by the chains and cables binding the wares. Shelving was yanked apart. Some dragged display cabinets still attached to high-priced accessories toward the store doors.

"It was awful to watch," said the employee, who was not authorized to comment about the robbery.

Overall crime rates in Los Angeles are down from last year, and a recent surge in smash-and-grab robberies makes up little of the overall problem of retail thefts. Still, the audacious daytime incidents over the last few weeks have cast a long shadow, leaving people who shop and work at malls unsettled.

The brazen Nordstrom robbery was captured on video and quickly became national news -- and more fodder in the debate over how to respond to retail crime that is roiling big cities including L.A., San Francisco and New York.

In recent weeks, organized mobs hit stores across the LA region, including Nike, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. A Ksubi store on La Brea Avenue was targeted Tuesday evening.

The LAPD responded to the robbery by beefing up patrols. But officials said they are concerned about the message the brazen mobs send about safety.

"The most disheartening thing here is that this is what we've come to here in LA," said LAPD Cmdr. Gisselle Espinoza. "We are interviewing people and trying to find leads and strategies to find out who these people are."

Sophisticated networks are sometimes organized on social media and messaging apps, targeting luxury retailers and then reselling items through websites.

The thieves coordinate to steal merchandise such as perfume, cosmetics, toiletries and power tools, using an army of cohorts to deliver their stolen merchandise to warehouses.

Although Plexiglas cases and steel cables deter the professional shoplifting crews, the mobs aren't beyond using sheer force and even violence to get what they want.

LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told the city's civil Police Commission on Tuesday that the Nordstrom thieves made off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise within minutes. A shopper who uploaded a video of the chaos captured pillaged clothing racks, broken display counters and ringing clothing sensor tag alarms.

"They were wearing ski masks and fled with high-end handbags, clothing and other easily resellable items," Choi said. "We are unsure if the other flash mobs are related, but we are working on any connections."

Five days earlier, the loss was even greater at the Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale. Thirty bandits grabbed about $300,000 in merchandise. Rick Caruso, whose company owns the Americana at Brand shopping center, offered a $50,000 reward leading to the arrests of the suspects.

Glendale police have strong leads on the suspects in that brazen crime, according to law enforcement sources not authorized to discuss those efforts.

The Westfield Topanga attack has underscored how such high-profile crimes have become political issues. In San Francisco, retail thefts have roiled the city. Some top retailers, including Nordstrom and Whole Foods, have closed stores in parts of the city that have struggled to recover from the pandemic.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the robbery "absolutely unacceptable ... Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable."

Caruso, who narrowly lost a bid to be Los Angeles mayor, said the state's politicians and prosecutors need to "have some backbone" and realize that decriminalizing lesser crimes and adopting so-called zero bail policies allow repeat offenders to get out quickly and commit new crimes.

"This isn't a situation where you have a couple of knuckleheads going into a store stealing and running out. This is organized crime," he said. "They're well-prepared and serial criminals. They do it over and over again. When they get arrested, they know they're getting out."

Information for this article was contributed by James Queally of the Los Angeles Times.