BREAKING: Stephens Family Foundation donates $25 million to Little Rock's Episcopal Collegiate to mark school's 25th anniversary

Twenty-five years after Episcopal Collegiate School opened, Warren and Harriet Stephens announced Thursday that their nonprofit foundation has gifted $25 million to the...
BREAKING: Stephens Family Foundation donates $25 million to Little Rock's Episcopal Collegiate to mark school's 25th anniversaryby Tony Holt | Today at 3:15 p.m.
Jamie Griffin (from left), Head of School, Joan Strauss, president of the board of trustees, and Harriet and Warren Stephens outside of Episcopal Collegiate School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Little Rock. The Stephens’ gave a $25 million gift to the school. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
