Comment period extended for Greenbriar tenants

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors agreed to extend Tuesday night's public comment period to accommodate Greenbriar Apartment tenants who didn't get to speak earlier this month.

They assembled at City Hall more than an hour before the Aug. 1 business meeting, hoping to weigh in on the proposed ordinance amending the city's property maintenance code to include maximum temperature standards for tenant-occupied dwellings.

Opposition from landlords and the Hot Springs Housing Authority led to the ordinance being pulled from the agenda. City Manager Bill Burrough told the board he would form a select committee of landlords, tenants and other stakeholders to develop an ordinance more acceptable to all parties.

Greenbriar ownership began assessing a monthly surcharge for air conditioning this winter at the federally-subsidized complex opposite Bank OZK Arena on Convention Boulevard. An agreement reached last week in the lawsuit Greenbriar tenants filed earlier this month prohibits ownership from removing air conditioners while the tenants' claims of fraud, breach of contract and discrimination are pending before Division 1 of Garland County Circuit Court.

City code allows people to speak for up to three minutes on any subject pertaining to city business after a business meeting is adjourned but limits the public comment period to 21 minutes. District 2 Director Phyllis Beard asked the board to make an exception. In addition to not being able to speak on the proposed ordinance earlier this month, tenants waited for close to an hour Tuesday night for the board to return to its chambers after an executive session.

"I'm asking for an additional 21 minutes for those tenants who didn't get to speak the last time they walked down here, some of them on walkers, from Greenbriar Apartments," Beard said. "It just looks really bad for people who are in District 2, and business owners as well, who have something to say and didn't get to say it.

" ... This is very important that you hear what they have to say. I've been saying a lot, but it's also important you hear what they have to say as well."

Mayor Pat McCabe said the board should follow city code, noting none of the tenants signed up to speak after the Aug. 1 meeting. District 4 and 5 directors Dudley Webb and Karen Garcia said they were willing to stay beyond the time limit.

"I appreciate that comment," City Attorney Brian Albright said. "The public comment does come after the adjournment of the meeting, so in all honesty, as long as the board wants to sit here and listen it can."

A settlement proposed by Greenbriar ownership offered to forgo eviction proceedings against the four plaintiffs if they dropped the lawsuit and vacated the premises by Oct. 2. The offer warned eviction could affect their eligibility for housing subsidies.

Greenbriar ownership told tenants earlier this year that it plans to transfer the property's Housing Assistance Payment contract to another apartment complex. Tenants will receive Section 8 housing choice vouchers administered by the local Housing Authority.

"It is my understanding that most housing programs ask for a three-to-10-year history of such conduct as it pertains to eligibility," the settlement offer said. "As it stands, your clients have displayed a repetitive pattern of failing to comply with the lease.

"Should your clients attempt to obtain additional housing from another location following the institution of an eviction action, my client is obligated to inform the new housing agency reviewing a prospective application of the prospective tenant's history at Greenbriar."

The Housing Authority said it would seek dispensation for tenants evicted from Greenbriar.

"With the circumstances revolving around the Greenbriar, I would try to get HUD approval to waive the three-year wait for them to become eligible," it said earlier this month.

More than 2,300 people are on the Housing Authority's Section 8, tenant-based waiting list, but HUD said tenants with expiring project-based vouchers generally don't go to the end of the line.

"Speaking broadly, eligible project tenants receiving rental assistance through a project-based (Housing Assistance Payment) contract at the time such a contract is terminated are generally eligible for receiving tenant-based vouchers without going to the end of the local housing authority's waiting list," a HUD spokesperson said.