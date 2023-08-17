Civic panel to meet

The in-person meeting of the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be held at noon August 22. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Kathleen Pursell, a representative from Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol, will provide information on Preventing Medicare Fraud. Waymond Meins is the chapter president, according to a news release.

Alex Foundation obtains major grant

The Alex Foundation of Desha County was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant. The foundation will receive $189,899 for the project titled A Sense of Place: Architecture, Culture, and History in the Arkansas Delta.

The project will be conducted in two one-week residential programs for 60 K–12 educators on local architecture and history in the Arkansas Delta, according to a news release. The director is Angela Courtney and the co-director is Mario Hoof.

The funding was part of the $41.3 million in grants recently announced by the NEH for 280 humanities projects across the country, according to the release.

Visitors to interview youth agencies

The Woodson Center is sponsoring the Uplift & Restore CDC visit to conduct interviews with several youth-serving organizations Aug. 22-24.

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. is working with the Woodson Center and announced the Pine Bluff Project.

The Pine Bluff Project aims to strengthen organizations that reduce crime and violence, restore families, build wealth, and create economic enterprise, according to a news release.

Uplift & Restore CDC will seek to interview representatives of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, Gloves not Guns, the KAPPA League, Turning Point Youth Center Kids Kafe After School Mentoring and Tutoring Program for Girls and Boys, Working to Empower Churches and Neighborhoods Pine Bluff/Little Rock, Being Brother For Kids, Soul Searchers mentoring program, and Ambassadors for Christ Youth Ministries.

"The interviewing of diverse individuals and organizations helps to identify actionable strategies that enhance the quality of life for Pine Bluff residents," said the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of PBICVR. "PBICVR believes the input and expertise of Pine Bluff stakeholders are crucial in developing practical solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our community. As a TEAM (Together Everyone Accomplish More), embracing this strategy will produce a synergy of support for our youngsters."

"Uplift & Restore CDC influences public and private resources to provide housing and social-economic development projects which promote faith-based principles, workforce readiness and jobs, entrepreneurship, financial education, competency, and healthy food provisions. As a result of PBICVR's affiliation with the Woodson Center, these technical assistance resources result from being a Community Affiliate Network Member," Turner said.

Area Agency plans menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Aug. 21 -- Pasta with meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread, Jell-O with fruit and milk.

Aug. 22 --Breaded Pork cutlets, carrots, steamed cabbage, zippy apple salad, and milk.

Aug. 23 -- Meatloaf, cauliflower with cheese, green peas, mixed fruit, and milk.

Aug. 24 -- Mexican chicken, southwestern corn, zucchini, cookie, and milk.

Aug. 25 -- Tuna salad on what bread or with crackers, broccoli slaw, fresh orange, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.