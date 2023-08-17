Detmers takes no-hitter into 8th; Ohtani hits 42nd

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run as Los Angeles beat the American League West-leading Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Rangers got their first hit when Marcus Semien lined a double into the left-center gap with one out in the eighth on the 108th and final pitch by Detmers (3-9).

Reynaldo Lopez and Carlos Estevez then finished off the Angels' eighth shutout this season. Texas, which entered the game with .273 team batting average and an MLB-high 1,138 hits, was held scoreless for the ninth time.

Lopez issued an intentional walk to All-Star shortstop Corey Seager before Adolis Garcia, another All-Star, struck out and Nathaniel Lowe hit an inning-ending flyball. Estevez gave up back-to-back singles to open the ninth, but got his 26th save in 28 chances by striking out two of the final three batters.

Ohtani, the designated hitter whose turn in the starting rotation this week was skipped because of arm fatigue, went the opposite way for a 437-foot homer to left-center in the first inning off Jon Gray (8-6).

Detmers, 24, had thrown a no-hitter as a rookie for the Angels last season against Tampa Bay. He was only the second Angels rookie to do so. That was the 12th, and still last, no-hitter in the Angels' franchise.

Detmers, who was 0-4 in his previous 6 starts, finished with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks. He threw 64 of his 108 pitches for strikes.

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 5 Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Seattle beat host Kansas City.

TIGERS 8, TWINS 7 Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and visiting Detroit beat the Twins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 7 Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, lifting Arizona past host Colorado.

METS 8, PIRATES 3 DJ Stewart homered twice for his first multi-homer game in two years, leading host New York over Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 6, GIANTS 1 Luke Raley had Tampa Bay's first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history and Aaron Civale (6-3) pitched six strong innings for his first victory since being acquired at the trade deadline, beating host San Francisco.

BRAVES 2, YANKEES 0 Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and host Atlanta beat New York to complete a three-game sweep.

CUBS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer off Gregory Santos in the ninth inning, and the host Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

PHILLIES 9, BLUE JAYS 4 Bryce Harper hit two solo home runs, Aaron Nola pitched five innings and snapped a four-start winless streak and Philadelphia won for the first time in four games, beating host Toronto.

ASTROS 12, MARLINS 5 Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning as Houston built a huge early lead and beat host Miami.

NATIONALS 6, RED SOX 2 Keibert Ruiz hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Stone Garrett homered twice for the first time in his career, and host Washington beat Boston.

REDS 7, GUARDIANS 2 Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning and host Cincinnati handed Cleveland's Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds.

ATHLETICS 8, CARDINALS 0 Zack Gelof had four hits and Paul Blackburn pitched seven scoreless inning as Oakland snapped a nine-game road losing streak and avoided a sweep at St. Louis.

PADRES 5, ORIOLES 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. stole home in the seventh inning and Blake Snell pitched six strong innings as host San Diego beat Baltimore.





