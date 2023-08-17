District judge sets Delta-8 hearing for Wednesday





A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to consider whether a state law banning products containing tetrahydrocannabinol derived from hemp will be temporarily enjoined or a lawsuit filed against the state for enacting the ban will be dismissed.

Billy Roy Wilson, U.S. district judge for the Eastern District, has scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m. Wednesday after plaintiffs in the case of Bio Gen LLC et al v. State of Arkansas filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and alternative motion for preliminary injunction seeking to stop enforcement of the law while the lawsuit moves forward, and defendants filed a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit altogether.

Act 629, passed in the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly, bans the production and sale of products containing Delta 8, Delta 9 and Delta 10 THC inside the state of Arkansas. Such products have been legal federally since 2018 under provisions contained in the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp containing less than 0.3% dry weight Delta 9 THC as a controlled substance. According to federal law, hemp containing more than 0.3% dry weight Delta 9 is classified as marijuana and is still prohibited federally, despite 38 states — including Arkansas — having legalized marijuana for medical use and 24 states and the District of Columbia giving the OK for recreational use.

On July 31, the day before the state’s ban on Delta-8 products went into effect fully, a group of hemp product marketers in Arkansas, Colorado and Texas filed suit in federal court in Arkansas seeking to overturn the law and asking the court to block enforcement through a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction while the lawsuit moves forward. The lawsuit names Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Attorney General Tim Griffin, the directors of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the Tobacco Control Board, the state Department of Agriculture and the State Plant Board, and the 28 prosecuting attorneys of the state as defendants.

On Aug. 8, the attorney general's office — which represents the defendants — filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

An amended complaint filed Tuesday removed the state of Arkansas from the lawsuit as a defendant.

Wilson's order states he will hear arguments Aug. 23 on all of the motions from both sides. He also included an initial scheduling order setting a bench trial for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27, 2024, at the Richard Sheppard Arnold Federal Courthouse in Little Rock.



