Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting at apartment on Leverett Avenue on Tuesday night

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that apparently left one person dead.

Officers were sent to an apartment at 920 N. Leverett Ave. on a report of a shooting just before midnight Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

While the officers investigated that report, police said, a 22-year-old man arrived at a nearby medical facility with an apparent gunshot wound. The man later died.

Police said this is an active investigation and no more information was being released at this time.

Print Headline: Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting

