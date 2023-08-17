Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting at apartment on Leverett Avenue on Tuesday night

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that apparently left one person dead.

Officers were sent to an apartment at 920 N. Leverett Ave. on a report of a shooting just before midnight Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

While the officers investigated that report, police said, a 22-year-old man arrived at a nearby medical facility with an apparent gunshot wound. The man later died.

Police said this is an active investigation and no more information was being released at this time.