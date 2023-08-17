Fort Smith Northside student arrested after police find gun on campus

FORT SMITH -- A Northside High School student was arrested Wednesday in connection with having a firearm on campus.

The gun was discovered when school administrators and the School District Police Department responded to a report of a student vaping and searched their backpack, discovering the firearm, according to a news release from the district.

The statement said school police immediately took the gun and arrested the student, and no students or staff were harmed during the incident. The student was charged with a felony, and the case has been referred to the city Prosecutor's Office.

The first day of school for Fort Smith schools was Monday.