German Cabinet OKs ‘cannabis club’ motion

BERLIN -- Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union's most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of "cannabis clubs" to buy the substance for recreational purposes.

The legislation is billed as the first step in a two-part plan and still needs approval by parliament. But the government's approval is a stride forward for a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's socially liberal coalition, though significantly short of its original ambitions.

The bill, which the government hopes will take effect at the end of this year, foresees legalizing possession of up to nearly 1 ounce of cannabis for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. German residents who are 18 and older would be allowed to join nonprofit "cannabis clubs" with a maximum 500 members each.

Officials hope their plan will help protect consumers against contaminated products and reduce drug-related crime. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expects the system to produce "very competitive" prices, "so we think that we can push back the black market well with these rules."

The center-right opposition argues that the government is pressing ahead with legalizing a risky drug despite European legal obstacles and expert opinion. An organization representing German judges says the plan is likely to increase rather than decrease the burden on the judicial system and could even increase demand for black-market cannabis.

Some advocates of legalization aren't happy either.

"What we're getting from the health minister is overregulation, a continued stigmatization of cannabis users and a much too tight regulatory corset, which simply makes it impossible for many, many (cannabis clubs) to work," said Oliver Waack-Jürgensen, who heads the Berlin-based High Ground "cannabis social club" founded last year.

Information for this article was contributed by Petro De Cristofaro, Mike Corder, Karel Janicek, Jan M. Olsen and Sylvie Corbet of The Associated Press.

Oliver Waack-Juergensen, who heads the Berlin-based High Ground "cannabis social club" poses for a portrait during an interview with The Associated Press at the Cannabis Museum in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Germany's Cabinet is set to approve a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union's most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of "cannabis clubs" to buy the substance for recreational purposes. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends the cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Germany's Cabinet is set to approve a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union's most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of "cannabis clubs" to buy the substance for recreational purposes.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



A growing cannabis or hemp plant stands in a box at the Cannabis Museum in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Germany's Cabinet is set to approve a plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, setting the scene for the European Union's most populous member to decriminalize possession of limited amounts and allow members of "cannabis clubs" to buy the substance for recreational purposes. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

