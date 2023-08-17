Get to know: ’25 O-line target Tucker Kattus

Highly regarded 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus received an offer from Arkansas during a visit in the spring and is loooing to visit again.

Kattus, 6-5, 285, of Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier, visited the Hogs on March 10-11. He had offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Marshall and Miami-Ohio prior to his one from the Razorbacks.

He has added other offers from Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Duke, Cincinnati and Toledo.

Football runs in the family with his father, Eric being an All Big Ten offensive lineman at Michigan in the 1980s and his brother Josh is a tight end at Kentucky.

"Visiting Arkansas was an incredible experience,” said Kattus after his March trip to Fayetteville. "They put a very good first impression on me. It was really cool getting to me the whole coaching staff and getting a tour of the whole facility. I also had a good time watching practice yesterday. I definitely plan on coming back for maybe a game or another visit. I had a very good time.”

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 24 interior inside offensive lineman in the nation in his class.

Nickname: Big Tuck

Favorite thing about playing on the O-line: Love shutting down the defensive and helping make things happen for the offense.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is: easy to connect with

Best part of the recruiting process: I like seeing the different schools/facilities and meeting all of the coaches

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I’d star on PGA tour .

My mom is always on me to: Stretch

Love or hate roller coasters: Love

What super power would you choose if given the option: invisible

Hidden talent is: dirt bike riding

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: steak

Favorite junk food: Pizza

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Snow cones

Strangest food I’ve eaten: Liver

My sports idol is: Trent Williams

I’m terrified of: Alligators

Love or hate horror movies: Do not like horror movies

Dog or cat person: Dog person. I have two English Mastiff’s

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Want to live on a lake somewhere

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when I: say goodbye to people

Best advice I’ve received: block to the whistle

Role model: my big brother Josh

Three words to describe me: big, strong, leader

People would be surprised that I: use to ride dirt bikes



