DEAR HELOISE: When I turned 65, I told myself I would start making my end-of-life plans and would not delay doing so.

While visiting my estate planning attorney, I was urged to "freeze" my credit in the case that if someone attains my financial information, they cannot raise my credit limit and scam me for thousands of dollars.

So, I visited AnnualCreditReport.com to request my credit reports from two nationwide credit bureaus. Anyone can receive a free credit report at least yearly or more often if a person is unemployed or has been a victim of fraud.

During this period of economic uncertainty, weekly free online reports are available from the companies listed above, as well as Experian. There are also free credit reports in Spanish. No credit card or payment is required.

-- Dale,

Dayton, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: In response to your suggestion to Gene about using baking soda to rid his hands of garlic odor, how about wearing disposable gloves while cooking instead? Easy fix!

-- Joy,

The Villages, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Here's how Marilyn Jewell can open cans safely and easily. The pull tabs are miserable, but remember the old "church keys" people used to open cans years ago? They are perfect for this! The tab can be bent upward with the point. Lift it just enough so that the lid has a small opening.

Next, use the point to lift the lid at the opening you just created on each side of the now-lifted tab. The tab will be easy to lift, as it is already partly open.

Try this a few times, and you will never be frustrated again. I am also older and have multiple sclerosis, but no can is going to "handicap" me!

-- Betty Gibson,

The Villages, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Like Barbara, in Hollywood Beach, Calif., I was frustrated by hard-boiled eggs that were hard to peel. I, too, have a solution that makes the eggs easier to peel with just your hands.

Poke a small hole in the air chamber of the egg (in the wider end). Place the egg in your pot and check to see if a little bubble comes out. There's nothing special to do after that. Just boil, cool and peel.

-- George Vidacovich,

Ventura, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com