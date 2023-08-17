Henderson State alum to return as interim chancellor

Bob Fisher, who has a long history with Henderson State University, will serve as interim chancellor of the Arkadelphia institution when current Chancellor Chuck Ambrose resigns Sept. 15.

Fisher is a true interim, as he will not be a candidate for the chancellor's role beyond his interim tenure, according to HSU. Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch hopes to have a new chancellor hired by the end of the calendar year following a search this fall.

"I could not be more excited to be able to reconnect with Henderson in a leadership role," Fisher, a Henderson State alumnus who served as Student Government Association president and later dean of the School of Business, said Wednesday in a news release from the university. "Looking back, I can see that my four years at Henderson was one of the greatest gifts that I have ever received."

"Those teachers, administrators and staff I encountered transformed my view of who I am and what I could accomplish with my life, [and] I've spent my entire career trying to give that gift to the students I have served," added Fisher, who spent 21 years as president of Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., and remains president emeritus there. "What an amazing privilege it is to be able to return at this pivotal time and give my best effort to create that same transformational experience for Henderson students and to help prepare the way for Henderson's next leader."

Fisher's father, wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, sister and brother-in-law all graduated from Henderson State.

His "longstanding connections to and familiarity with Henderson and Arkadelphia are exactly what we need at this time," Welch said in the university's news release. "I know the entire Reddie community will embrace his return to the campus."

During Fisher's tenure as Belmont's leader from 2000 to 2021, Belmont enrollment grew from 2,927 to 8,800 and revenue increased from $42 million to $378 million, according to HSU. The campus invested $1 billion in new construction with less than $58 million in debt, and its endowment grew from a low of $28 million in 2002 to $348 million in 2021.

Belmont also launched colleges of law, medicine, pharmacy and architecture, and the school acquired O'More College of Art and Design and Watkins College of Art, according to HSU. Fisher is past chairman of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, and Pencil Foundation and Alignment Nashville.

Fisher spent four years as vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas State University, where he led faculty and deans to develop the university's first doctor of philosophy program, prior to moving to Belmont, and he was business dean at Henderson for 10 years after spending 12 years on the business faculty at the University of Central Arkansas, according to HSU.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in management and economics at HSU, a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Memphis, and a Doctor of Philosophy in management and economics at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Fisher "is a perfect fit for this time of transition, and I'm extremely grateful that he agreed to serve his alma mater in this temporary capacity," Welch said in the news release. "He's an example of a Henderson graduate who has truly excelled throughout his career in higher education and in service to his communities."

Earlier this month, Ambrose announced his intent to resign next month after spending two years leading HSU. The university faced extreme financial challenges when Ambrose took the helm but has regained its financial footing since, albeit with steep cuts to staff, degrees and programs.

"I absolutely believe we will have a significant number of quality prospective applicants for the [chancellor] position because of the hard work that has already been done and because of the progress that has been made," Welch said earlier this month. "I am optimistic about Henderson's future."

Ambrose echoed those sentiments, noting earlier this month that "you look at Henderson State very differently than you did two years ago," as "we're actually ahead of" many other colleges and universities in terms of "getting our spending in line with our revenues."