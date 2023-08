Running back Isaiah Augustave’s commitment to the University of Arkansas surprised many people, but Augustave said he found “a real connection” with running backs coach Jimmy Smith. “Somebody I know isn’t just doing the job, showing fake love, trying to get me to commit to their school,” Augustave said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Fifteenth in a series featuring newcomers to the Arkansas football program.

Print Headline: Hog RB’s pick all about connections

