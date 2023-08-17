Hot Springs schools put weapon detectors into service

HOT SPRINGS -- As school safety remains a top priority this fall for the Hot Springs School District, district Police Chief Carl Seymour says the school's new concealed weapons detection demonstrates a proactive approach to maintaining that safety.

The district became one of the first districts in the state, and the first in Garland County, to implement the system on campus in May. District communications and public relations coordinator Jennifer Hoyt said it worked great last week at the Hot Springs Junior Academy's open house, noting that traffic flowed smoothly into the school.

After being approved for a school safety grant from the state Department of Education last spring, the district installed systems at both the junior academy and Hot Springs World Class High School at a total cost of $385,117. Being mobile, they can be rotated around the district's elementary schools as needed, and used at athletic events.

"It is a proactive effort to ensure that we are trying to provide that safe environment for our students and our staff," Seymour said during Tuesday night's School Board meeting.

Seymour presented the district's inaugural school safety report at the meeting and said it is the district's intention to install the equipment at the elementary schools, as well.

"We are the second school within the state of Arkansas to have those detectors installed. ... They are very expensive to do. We got a little over $250,000 in grants to help with the purchase of these, and I actively look for grants that are available for us to attain to try to help with that, but it is our goal. I've talked extensively with Dr. Nehus and we would ultimately like to have them in every school building and also to be used at all of our activity events if possible. Because they are mobile, they can be moved and accessible for those types of events, as well," he said.

The walk-through detectors use advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a wide range of concealed weapons and threats. Alerts are sent directly to Motorola Solutions' video management system, Avigilon Control Center, which automatically notifies and shares live video with the facility's security team.

According to Motorola's website, it is designed to allow up to 3,600 visitors to walk through one of the scanning systems per hour without having to conduct pat downs or emptying pockets.

"If someone comes in and, say they have something that is being detected by that machine, it puts a little red box around the area of where that item that that person may be holding, so you don't have to conduct a strip search of the individual to locate where the item might be. It specifically gives you an area where you need to search for that item," Seymour said.

He further noted it looks for an object's shape, though much more.

"It takes a digital image of what it's looking for, looking for the density of the metal itself as well for that," he said.

Nehus said the systems are working well at both the high school and junior academy so far.

Seymour noted in his report some of the department's risk mitigation strategies, which include constant patrols both inside and outside of the buildings within a two-block radius in the neighborhood. He said while the other school districts in the county are compacted into a single campus area, the Hot Springs School District has to take a different approach due to the district's school locations in different parts of town.

"We have issues that affect us that if [the Hot Springs Police Department] is serving a warrant and the runner goes, and it's in a house that's two streets over, it affects our school district," he said. "So we try to make sure that we're looking for those things to try to offset it, and also communicate that if we should have to lock down, whether it's a soft or hard lockdown, we communicate that. So we are doing that to ensure that we are offering a safe environment."

He said when he was a school resource officer working for the Police Department, the district had the highest number of juvenile arrests in the county. Last year, however, the district had only three arrests: one drug arrest, one assault, and one disorderly conduct.

"We used to hold that spot for a long period of time. I will say that there has been a great effort to try to reduce those numbers and by reducing those numbers, it takes a lot of effort from not just myself and my team, but again, the people within the room, our teachers, to try to find other methods of how we can deal with our students when we have those situations arise. ... I will say that juvenile court, they do extend a lot of I'm going to say praise of the work that we're doing in Hot Springs School District to keep those numbers at an all-time low," he said.