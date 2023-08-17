Hot Springs’ Sophie Fleischner to perform at The Heist Saturday

Sophie Fleischner, a graduate of Lakeside High School in Hot Springs and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She has worked as a digital media specialist at Oaklawn Racing Casino since June 2022. She won the 2021 Henry Glover songwriting competition in her Spa City hometown, where she has begun performing as a singer-songwriter in local venues. Catch her act Saturday at The Heist in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Print Headline: Hot Springs’ Sophie Fleischner to perform at The Heist

