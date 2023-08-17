Sales tax better pick

Currently, Arkansas has a budget surplus. The surplus could be spent to improve social services in the state or replace money to be ripped out of public education by the LEARNS Act. However, the governor seems intent on cutting taxes.

Arkansas has many types of taxes which could be cut. Among them are an income tax and a sales tax. These are the major sources of revenue for the state. The state could cut either the income tax or the sales tax. The evidence as to the difference in the burden of these two types is clear. Income taxes fall more heavily on higher incomes. Sales taxes fall more heavily on the lower incomes. Therefore, cuts in the income tax more benefit high incomes and cuts in the sales tax more benefit low incomes.

Gov. Sarah Sanders apparently wants to reduce the income tax to make Arkansas a relatively better place to live, to attract new residents. If taxes are to be cut, wouldn't it be better to cut the sales tax? That would benefit the working people who already live here. After all, education and after-tax disposable income are related. Lower sales tax would also encourage job-creating spending in Arkansas by nonresidents.

Making Arkansas a better place to live for the working people already living here should be the No. 1 priority of Governor Sanders. Faced with a budget surplus, cutting income taxes is not the only way, and certainly not the best way to achieve the desired goal.

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Don't broadcast trial

I hope the decision to broadcast Mr. Trump's legal proceedings will be a strong "no." It would only make more of a circus out of the cases than they are already likely to be. Anyone remember the O.J. Simpson Trial of the Century?

I understand that some lawyers are, by nature, somewhat, shall we say, flamboyant. Broadcasting Mr. Trump's proceedings would only feed into such drama.

No, thanks.

SHARON KORNAS

Morrilton

The time is right now

It is time to nominate someone other than Joe Biden for president. It is time to nominate someone other than Donald Trump for president. It is time for term limits for U.S. representatives and senators.

It is time for a balanced budget amendment to our U.S. Constitution. It is time to pay off our national debt.

Invoking President Kennedy, it is time to ask not what our country can do for us, but what we can do for our country.

STEWART NOLAND

Little Rock