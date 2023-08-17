Little Rock public housing authority rated ‘troubled’ in assessment by federal housing department

A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development assessment of Little Rock's public housing authority that was issued last week assigned the agency a designation of "troubled."

Local public housing agencies can receive performance designations of "high," "standard" or "troubled" based on the federal housing department's criteria.

The Little Rock housing authority does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.

The score report from HUD's Real Estate Assessment Center was dated Aug. 9 and covered the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31.

The total score for the Little Rock housing authority was based on the four categories of indicators of the Public Housing Assessment System.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance scored 40 out of 100, according to the report. Public housing agencies that score below 60 are designated as "troubled."

The housing authority received scores of 0 out of 25 on both the "financial" and "management" indicators. For the "physical" indicator, the housing authority received a score of 35 out of 40. For the "capital fund" indicator, the housing authority scored 5 out of 10.

Under a separate section detailing the financial score, the housing authority's score was listed as "N/A" out of the maximum score of 25.

When asked about the Little Rock housing authority's 0 scores for "financial" and "management," HUD spokesman Scott C. Hudman wrote in an email on Wednesday, "The public housing authority did not submit its financial information as required, and therefore received a late presumptive failure score of zero for both the Financial and Management indicators."

Each Little Rock housing authority project was inspected in 2022 to develop the score for the "physical" indicator, according to Hudman.

According to Hudman, a group of officials visited the Little Rock housing authority recently, but they were not there to conduct this review and their activity had no impact on the score.

Scoring under the Public Housing Assessment System was waived during the covid-19 pandemic, "so there were no scores from 2019 to 2021," Hudman wrote.

Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Ericka Benedicto notified housing commissioners of the score report on Aug. 9, the same day it was issued to her by a HUD official, emails show.

In response to a request for comment, Lee Lindsey, the chairman of the housing authority's board, wrote in an email that the report would be discussed at a board meeting today.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance has experienced turbulence in the recent past.

In 2021, the housing authority's board of commissioners voted to terminate then-Executive Director Nadine Jarmon following a period when she had been suspended.

Before her firing, Jarmon had attempted to notify the local HUD field office and the Little Rock mayor's office of alleged misconduct by the Little Rock housing authority's board.

Additionally, last year, a report from HUD's Departmental Enforcement Center found that approximately $259,000 in expenses by the local housing authority were "unallowable" and another $11,355 were "questionable."

The review encompassed more than $771,000 in the form of 32 check disbursements from 2019 through mid-2021.

In an email on Wednesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s spokesman Aaron Sadler said the mayor was not aware of the report but did not address other questions, referring a reporter to Benedicto instead.