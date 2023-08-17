The nation in brief: Man gets life in prison for 8 killings





Man gets life in prison for 8 killings

GALLATIN, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man who had been facing a death penalty trial in the killings of eight people in rural Westmoreland in April 2019, including his parents, uncle and a 12-year-old girl, pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight counts of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.

The surprise plea came after Sumner County prosecutors were given brain scans of Michael Cummins that showed "significant problems," Sumner County District Attorney General Ray Whitley told reporters after the hearing.

Defense attorneys could have used the scans to try to persuade a jury not to sentence Cummins to death, Whitley said. Judge David Gay had ruled after a January hearing that Cummins did not have an intellectual disability. It is illegal in Tennessee to execute someone with an intellectual disability. Families of the victims agreed to the plea agreement, Whitley said.

March date sought in Trump Georgia trial

ATLANTA -- The Georgia prosecutor who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. She is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5.

Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday by a Fulton County grand jury. They are accused of committing various crimes as part of a scheme to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He's scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

Smith's team is seeking a Jan. 2 trial date in the federal case over Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

Donor indicted on impersonation of aide

NEW YORK -- A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos was indicted Wednesday on federal charges that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican's campaign.

Sam Miele was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in an alleged scheme to defraud donors and obtain money for Santos under false pretenses. Prosecutors said Miele impersonated a high-ranking aide to a House member with leadership responsibilities, using a fake name and email address to trick at least a dozen prospective donors.

Santos was not charged in the case.

The indictment did not name the person who was impersonated by name, but the details of the charges match with multiple news reports identifying the aide as Dan Meyer, now retired as the longtime chief of staff to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who at the time was minority leader.

Miele pleaded innocent to the charges in Brooklyn federal court and was released on a $150,000 bond. His attorney, Kevin Marino, did not immediately return a phone message. Santos' office did not respond to a request for comment.

2 testify in Mississippi shooting trial

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. -- A police dispatcher and a detective testified Wednesday in the trial of two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D'Monterrio Gibson in January 2022, sat with their attorneys in a small courtroom full of spectators.

District Attorney Dee Bates told the majority-white jury in his opening statement Tuesday that Gibson, who was 24 at the time, made deliveries for FedEx on Jan. 24, 2022, while driving a rental van with the Hertz logo on three sides. Gibson dropped off a package at a home on a dead-end road, Bates said. Gregory Case then used a pickup to try to block the van from leaving, and Brandon Case came outside with a gun, the prosecutor said. As Gibson drove the van around the pickup truck, "shots are fired," Bates said, with three rounds hitting the delivery van.

Gregory Case's attorney, Terrell Stubbs, told jurors that his client saw a van outside his mother-in-law's unoccupied home and went to check what was happening. Gregory Case was just going to ask the van driver what was going on, but the driver did not stop, Stubbs said.

Gibson's attorney, Carlos Moore, compared the episode to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision in 2020 when three white men chased him down and killed him with a shotgun.





Lincoln County District Attorney Dee Bates, right, speaks with district investigator Damian Gatlin during following opening arguments of the trial of Gregory Case and his son Brandon Case



Brandon Case, of Brookhaven, Miss., is shown in a Feb. 1, 2022, jail booking photo from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.



Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy of murder and shooting into a motor vehicle, listen to arguments in the Lincoln County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Brookhaven, Miss.



FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022, about his experience where he alleges he was fired upon and chased by a white father and son while delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven, Miss.



D'Monterrio Gibson, second from left, stands with his attorney Carlos Moore, center, at a press conference before jury selection in Lincoln County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Brookhaven, Miss.









Attorneys Dan Kitchens (left) and Terrell Stubbs, who represent Gregory Case and his son Brandon Case (not pictured) listen to opening arguments in the Lincoln County Circuit Court, Tuesday in Brookhaven, Miss.






