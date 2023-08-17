Maui schools begin to reopen as teams look for fire victims

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Public schools on Maui started the process of reopening and traffic resumed on a major access road as signs of recovery a week after wildfires demolished a historic town and killed at least 110 people, while the head of the island's emergency agency said he had "no regret" that sirens weren't sounded to warn people about the encroaching flames.

At least three schools untouched by flames in Lahaina, where entire neighborhoods were reduced to ash, were still being assessed after sustaining wind damage, said Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Keith Hayashi. The campuses will open when they're deemed safe.

"There's still a lot of work to do, but overall the campuses and classrooms are in good condition structurally, which is encouraging," Hayashi said in a video update. "We know the recovery effort is still in the early stages, and we continue to grieve the many lives lost."

Elsewhere on Maui, crews cleaned up ash and debris at schools and tested air and water quality. Displaced students who enroll at those campuses can access services such as meals and counseling, Hayashi said. The education department is also offering counseling for kids, family members and staff.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened its first disaster recovery center on Maui, "an important first step" toward helping residents get information about assistance, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said Wednesday. They also can go there for updates on their aid applications.

Criswell said she would accompany President Joe Biden on Monday when he visits Maui to survey the damage and "bring hope."

Meanwhile, transportation officials said the Lahaina Bypass Road, closed since Aug. 8, was open again, allowing residents access to some areas near the burn zone during specified hours.

Herman Andaya, Maui Emergency Management Agency administrator, defended not sounding the sirens during the fire. "We were afraid that people would have gone mauka," he said, using the Hawaiian directional term that can mean toward the mountains or inland. "If that was the case then they would have gone into the fire."

There are no sirens in the mountains, where the fire was spreading downhill.

Hawaii created what it touts as the largest system of public safety outdoor alert sirens in the world after a 1946 tsunami that killed more than 150 on the Big Island. Andaya said the sirens are primarily meant to warn about tsunamis. The website for the Maui siren system says they may be used to alert for wildfires.

With the death toll rising by four since Tuesday to 110, a mobile morgue unit with additional coroners arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday to help with the grim task of sorting through remains.

Search and recovery crews using cadaver dogs had scoured approximately 38% of the burn area by Tuesday, officials said. The number of canine teams was increasing to more than 40 because of the difficulty and scope of the operation, FEMA said. The dogs need to rest frequently because of the terrain and heat.

Searchers combing through the ashes found some of Lahaina's most vulnerable residents, including children, among the victims. Gov. Josh Green said this week that teams found a family of four killed in a charred car and the remains of seven family members inside a burned-down house.

"Some of the sights are too much to share, or see, just from a human perspective," Green told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.

Just over a quarter of Lahaina's 13,000 residents are under age 18, according to Census Reporter, an organization that analyzes U.S. Census data. Another 10% are ages 71 or older.

Kimberly Buen was awaiting word Wednesday of her father, Maurice "Shadow" Buen, a retired sport fisherman who lived in an assisted-living facility that was destroyed.

The 79-year-old was blind in one eye, partially blind in the other and used a walker or an electric scooter to get around. In recent weeks, he also had swollen feet.

"For him, there is no moving quickly," Buen said. The stories from survivors who fled the fast-moving flames terrified her.

"If able-bodied people were having to run and jump into the ocean, I can only imagine what's happened to the assisted living and the lower income and the elderly people that didn't have warning, you know, or have any resources to get out," she said.

Bill Seidl, 75, lived in the same complex. His daughter, Cassie Seidl, of Valencia, Calif., said her father knocked on doors before escaping.

"I think people were assuming it was just another brushfire," she said. "I don't think people realized, and they were not warned."

Seidl said her father made his way to a nearby mall and slept outside for two days, eating and drinking little to nothing. He's now camping on a friend's property in Wailuku.

On Tuesday, the county released the names of two victims: Lahaina residents Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79. They were the first of five who have been identified. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier renewed an appeal for families missing relatives to provide DNA samples.

Sacred Hearts School in Lahaina was destroyed and Principal Tonata Lolesio said lessons would resume in the coming weeks at another Catholic school. She said it was important for the students to be with their friends, teachers and books, and not constantly thinking about the tragedy.

"I'm hoping to at least try to get some normalcy or get them in a room where they can continue to learn or just be in another environment where they can take their minds off of that," she said.

None of the roughly 3,000 public school students in Lahaina were in classes last Tuesday when the fires started. The education department had closed several West Maui campuses because of dangerously high winds, and many students stayed home while their parents worked, according to survivors' accounts.

Communication on Maui remained difficult Wednesday. Flying low off the coast, a single-prop airplane used a loudspeaker to blare information about where to find water and supplies.

Thousands of displaced residents were staying in shelters, hotel rooms and Airbnb units, or with friends. The power company restored electricity to over 10,000 customers but around 2,000 homes and businesses still had none Tuesday night, Maui County wrote.

The cause of the wildfires, already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, was under investigation. Green has warned that scores more bodies could be found.

The Lahaina fire caused about $3.2 billion in insured property losses, according to Karen Clark & Company, a prominent disaster and risk modeling company. It said more than 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed by flames, with about 3,000 damaged by fire, smoke or both.

John Allen and his daughter surveyed an ash-gray landscape once festooned with colorful orchids and plumerias from a hill above the Lahaina fire zone. His daughter wept as she pointed to the coffee shop where she used to work, and the places they used to live.

Allen moved to Maui two years ago after leaving Oakland, Calif., where he witnessed a destructive wildfire race up hillsides in 1991.

"No one realizes how quickly fires move," Allen said.

PARADISE LOST

The advice is specific, practical and sometimes wrenching.

Cancel your utilities so you aren't billed for water, power and internet to a home that no longer exists. Call your other bill companies, tell them about the disaster, and request a temporary freeze on car and student loan payments. Start a list of everything you've lost so each specific item is documented: This will be excruciating, but listing things by room can help you mentally organize the daunting task. And it's OK to accept help, even if you're used to being a "giver."

For survivors of the Camp fire -- the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century until last week -- the tragedy on Maui has rekindled searing memories and reminded residents of Paradise, Calif., of all they lost nearly five years ago.

It also has fostered an intimate sense of kinship with the West Maui residents now living the early days of a nightmare that these Californians know all too well.

On social media and via calls and text messages, Paradise residents have rushed to share their deep and highly specialized expertise: how to trudge forward through unthinkable communal devastation, while navigating the seemingly endless bureaucracy of recovery.

April Kelly, a Paradise local who spent 16 years living on Maui before returning to Butte County a year before the Camp fire, has been the bridge between the two worlds.

Kelly has been in contact with hundreds of people on Maui, she said, including many friends who supported her after the Camp fire. Though her home survived, Kelly's family lost more than a dozen homes in the 2018 fire, and she took in several relatives in its aftermath.

After the Maui fire hit, Kelly's friends on the island immediately began to reach out for solace and advice. She started a GoFundMe page to raise money to fill specific needs in her West Maui community.

She and her aunt Kim Colombo also launched a Paradise-to-Maui Facebook group to serve as a sort of repository of knowledge and best practices, in which pragmatic answers can be provided in non-invasive ways.

"I started the Facebook page so that basically any of the Camp fire people can give advice to the Maui people," Kelly said. "You know, what happened with FEMA? How did you handle your insurance? What did you do with your kids right away?"

The group, which as of Tuesday morning had more than 200 members, includes lengthy discussions on a variety of topics.

"It feels like my human duty," Paradise native Jess Mercer said of wanting to share her expertise.

The Butte County trauma specialist learned of the extent of the Lahaina fire Wednesday while she was at the grand opening of a new building at Paradise High School -- a celebration of the community continuing to move forward after the devastating November 2018 fire.

"I can't lie. When we cut the ribbon, a lot of us were crying," Mercer said, recalling how talk of the Maui fire spread through the crowd.

There was so much gravity to the day and weight in the juxtapositions, Mercer said. There was an aching pain for people she didn't know and the horror of her own community's recent past, as well as the beauty around her: a community continuing to rebuild, and the progress made in the long years since the fire.

She and others were careful to stress, however, that although their stories share some similarities, they are by no means parallel. Hawaii's history of colonization and local fears of post-disaster land grabs and further displacement are separate and difficult concerns.

Mercer is also acutely aware of how "parachute people" can overwhelm survivors in the aftermath of a disaster, recalling her own memory of Paradise suddenly feeling like "an aquarium" with gawkers on all sides. For this reason, former Hawaii resident Kelly has been the main conduit to the community as others have taken a more hands-off approach.

Much of the specific insurance advice in the group comes from Amanda Clark, who managed a State Farm agency before opening a tree service business in Paradise. She became the de facto community insurance expert after the Camp fire, reading "everybody's policies" and helping them understand the intricacies. It was a process so complicated that she wondered how anyone without her training could manage it on their own, she said.

"Even if we can't financially support a whole bunch of people," Clark said, "we can try to give them all of the advice and all of the resources -- creative things that we figured out through our own problems."

Information for this article was contributed by Bobby Caina Calvan, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Christopher Weber, Haven Daley, Kathy McCormack, Seth Borenstein and Heather Hollingsworth of The Associated Press and by Julia Wick of The Los Angeles Times.

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. A week after a wildfire all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina, communication on the island was still difficult. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



A firefighter pulls a water hose out of a pool after filling it with water for firefighting helicopters in Kula, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Nora Bulosan, right, and Hannah Tomas, Lahaina, Hawaii residents who survived the fire that devastated the town, comfort each other as they gather in hopes to get access to their home in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Front Street is seen on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



A home burned to ashes is seen in foreground as the sunset colors the sky in Kula, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, following wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)



Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

