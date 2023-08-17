“Elvis” star Austin Butler recently revealed he was offered a role in a forthcoming miniseries “Masters of the Air” produced by co-star Tom Hanks after the “Saving Private Ryan” star expressed concern for Butler’s mental health. “You have immersed yourself so deeply in Elvis that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else,” Butler, 31, said Hanks told him, as quoted in The Times of London. “If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash … And, you know, I’ve got this thing I’m producing.” Butler’s deep commitment to playing the King of Rock ’n’ Roll was widely observed online, with many noting that the Anaheim-born thespian still had remnants of Elvis’ twangy, Southern accent months after the film had wrapped. “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” he told press earlier this year after accepting a Golden Globe for his performance. “I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.” The “Dune: Part Two” star spoke with the L.A. Times in 2022 about the physical and emotional toll that taking on the role took on him.

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis is calling on other care partners to take care of themselves as she admits to struggling while caring for her husband. The “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed earlier this year with frontotemporal dementia. “I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I’m good, ’cause I’m not — I’m not good,” Heming Willis said Monday in a video on Instagram. “But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family because, again, when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love.” She acknowledged that it might look like she is living her “best life,” but said such appearances come with struggle. She said she has to make “a conscious effort” to live for herself, her two children and for “Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.” In March 2022, Willis’ family announced that the “Armageddon” actor was diagnosed with aphasia and had stepped away from work. The 68-year-old is living with frontotemporal dementia, which can affect a patient’s personality, decision-making skills, speech and language comprehension, according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Since her husband’s diagnosis, Heming Willis, 45, has served as a caregiver as well as a de facto spokesperson, asking photographers and videographers to give her husband space and stop yelling at him when he’s out in public. Prior to her recent video, Heming Willis had requested her followers who are also care partners to send her encouraging photos. The video was a response to those photos, which she said were a way “to break up our thinking, which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom.”





Emma Heming Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)





