Naturals get three runs in seventh inning for 4-2 win

by Paul Boyd | Today at 1:00 a.m.

NATURALS 4, HOOKS 2

Northwest Arkansas scored three runs in top of the seventh inning to take a 4-2 lead and the Naturals held on for the win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Naturals improved to 21-19 in the second half and maintained a half-game lead in the Texas League North Division over Wichita.

Tucker Bradley's sacrifice fly gave the Naturals a 3-2 lead and Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) followed with an RBI -single to right field for a 4-2 advantage.

Chandler Champlain (4-2) picked up the win for the Naturals. He allowed 2 runs (1 earned) over 6 1/3 innings with 8 strikeouts and 3 walks. Jacob Wallace got the last four outs to notch his third save.

Northwest Arkansas pushed across a run in the top of the fifth. Morgan McCullough and Javier Vaz both walked before Tyler Tolbert grounded into a fielder's choice at second base. Diego Hernandez then drove in McCullough with a fielder's choice ground ball to take a 1-0 lead.

Hernandez went 2 for 5, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Naturals.

In a roster move earlier Wednesday, Northwest Arkansas reliever John McMillon was promoted to the Kansas City Royals. The hard-throwing righthander, who pitched in Class A, High-A and Class AA this season, went 3-2 with 5 saves and an 0.87 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings for the Naturals.

Print Headline: Northwest Arkansas rallies past Corpus Christi

